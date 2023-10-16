MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets

AUS vs SL, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match on Monday. 

Published : Oct 16, 2023 07:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
David Warner, Steve Smith, Andy Flower, Australian coach Andrew McDonald and Pat Cummins are seen during an Australian training session.
David Warner, Steve Smith, Andy Flower, Australian coach Andrew McDonald and Pat Cummins are seen during an Australian training session. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
infoIcon

David Warner, Steve Smith, Andy Flower, Australian coach Andrew McDonald and Pat Cummins are seen during an Australian training session. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.

Australia has had a nightmare start to the World Cup, losing its first two games of the tournament, to South Africa and India.

Pat Cummins’ side will look to ignite its campaign alive with a win against Sri Lanka, which too is winless in the competition.

AUS vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 102
Australia won: 63
Sri Lanka won: 35
No result: 4
Last result: Australia won by four wickets (Colombo; 2022)

Australia and Sri Lanka have faced each other 102 times in ODIs, with the Aussies leading the numbers in the head-to-head numbers.

AUS vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (AUS) - 376/9 in 50 overs (2015; Sydney)
Lowest score (AUS) - 74 all-out in 26.4 overs (2013; Brisbane)
Highest score (SL) - 343/5 in 50 overs (2003; Syndey)
Lowest score (SL) - 91 all-out in 35.5 overs (1985; Adelaide)
Highest individual score (AUS) - David Warner - 163 off 157 balls (2012; Brisbane)
Highest individual score (SL) - Pathum Nissanka - 137 off 147 balls (2022; Colombo)
Best bowling figures (AUS) - Mitchell Johnson - 6/31 (2011; Pallekele)
Best bowling figures (SL) - Nuwan Kulasekara - 5/22 (2013; Brisbane)

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs SL ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 43 1675 42.94 76.83 104
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 46 1649 42.28 76.84 124
Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 56 1629 33.24 78.01 86

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs SL ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Lasith Malinga (SL) 28 48 5.01 25.41 5/38
Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) 37 48 4.47 35.86 4/27
Chaminda Vaas (SL) 40 47 4.80 35.65 4/56

