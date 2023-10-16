AUS vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.

Australia has had a nightmare start to the World Cup, losing its first two games of the tournament, to South Africa and India.

Pat Cummins’ side will look to ignite its campaign alive with a win against Sri Lanka, which too is winless in the competition.

AUS vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 102 Australia won: 63 Sri Lanka won: 35 No result: 4 Last result: Australia won by four wickets (Colombo; 2022)

Australia and Sri Lanka have faced each other 102 times in ODIs, with the Aussies leading the numbers in the head-to-head numbers.

AUS vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (AUS) - 376/9 in 50 overs (2015; Sydney) Lowest score (AUS) - 74 all-out in 26.4 overs (2013; Brisbane) Highest score (SL) - 343/5 in 50 overs (2003; Syndey) Lowest score (SL) - 91 all-out in 35.5 overs (1985; Adelaide) Highest individual score (AUS) - David Warner - 163 off 157 balls (2012; Brisbane) Highest individual score (SL) - Pathum Nissanka - 137 off 147 balls (2022; Colombo) Best bowling figures (AUS) - Mitchell Johnson - 6/31 (2011; Pallekele) Best bowling figures (SL) - Nuwan Kulasekara - 5/22 (2013; Brisbane)

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs SL ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 43 1675 42.94 76.83 104 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 46 1649 42.28 76.84 124 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 56 1629 33.24 78.01 86

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs SL ODIS