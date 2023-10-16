AUS vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.
Australia has had a nightmare start to the World Cup, losing its first two games of the tournament, to South Africa and India.
Pat Cummins’ side will look to ignite its campaign alive with a win against Sri Lanka, which too is winless in the competition.
AUS vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Australia and Sri Lanka have faced each other 102 times in ODIs, with the Aussies leading the numbers in the head-to-head numbers.
AUS vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN AUS vs SL ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|43
|1675
|42.94
|76.83
|104
|Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|46
|1649
|42.28
|76.84
|124
|Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
|56
|1629
|33.24
|78.01
|86
MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs SL ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Lasith Malinga (SL)
|28
|48
|5.01
|25.41
|5/38
|Muttiah Muralitharan (SL)
|37
|48
|4.47
|35.86
|4/27
|Chaminda Vaas (SL)
|40
|47
|4.80
|35.65
|4/56
