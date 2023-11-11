Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE streaming info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS vs BAN WC match?

Australia will take on Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup in its last group stage fixture at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Here’s the live streaming and telecast information of the AUS vs BAN WC match:

When and where is the AUS vs BAN ODI World Cup match?

The Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match is on November 11 Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time is the AUS vs BAN ODI World Cup match?

The Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match will begin at 10:30 am with the toss being scheduled at 10am IST.

Where can I watch the Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

The Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match will be telecast live across the Star Sports network and can also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app/website.