Australia dials ‘Ashwin duplicate’ Mahesh Pithiya, but Baroda off-spinner turns down offer

Mahesh Pithiya was just returning home from his training session when he received a call from one of his friends, Pritesh Joshi, who’s currently working with the Australian team as a side-armer ahead of the World Cup.

The conversation lasted for a few minutes as his friends told Pithiya to pack his bags and reach Thiruvananthapuram at the earliest.

It was just a few hours after India formally announced Ravichandran Ashwin as a replacement for Axar Patel, and the Australian team management immediately sounded out Pithiya - an off-spinner from Baroda, who has a similar bowling action like Ashwin - to join the team.

Having worked with the Australian team during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year as a support bowler, Pithiya had a fair idea about the environment and was tempted to join the Australian camp initially. But after consulting with Baroda bowling coach S. Aravind, he changed his mind.

“It was certainly an exciting offer, but then, I am also part of the Baroda set-up for the domestic season that begins next month. So, I thought about it, spoke to our coach and informed them that it won’t be possible for me to join the camp this time around,” Pithiya told Sportstar.

Though Pithiya was initially not in Australia’s scheme of things, he was informed ‘off the record’ a few weeks ago that in case Ashwin makes the cut, he might get a call-up.

“As soon as the BCCI announced Ashwin as the replacement for Axar, I got the call. It is always exciting to work with international teams, but my priority is domestic cricket. I have come so far because of playing for Baroda and ahead of a long season, I thought I should focus on my game and not join the Australian team,” he said.

And not just Australia, most overseas teams have called up local off-spinners to get enough training before facing the Indian team during the World Cup.

Ever since landing in Thiruvananthapuram, the South African and Afghanistan teams had called up quite a few local off-spinners in the nets and the top batters - including Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram - spent a long time facing them.

With India initially leaving out Ashwin, the visiting teams had a different game plan, but now with the seasoned offie back with Team India, others, too, have upped their game.

As his batters played local off-spinners, South Africa head coach Rob Walter observed their movement, along with batting coach JP Duminy, and he also admitted that in India, it will be a challenge for his team to play according to the demands of the wicket.

“At the end of the day, we will have to respond to the conditions in front of you, have a skill set that matches the needs of the game and execute it,” Walter said.

“For us, it will be about reading the pitches and trying to understand what they need for us to do. It’s never great to miss game time, but fortunately, we played just recently. We are in a good position…”

Unlike South Africa, which enters the tournament with a 3-1 ODI series win against Australia, the Aussies did not have a fulfilling build-up to the series as Pat Cummins’ men conceded a 1-2 ODI series win against India earlier this week and their batters struggled to play Ashwin, who claimed four wickets in two outings.

And, quite evidently, that prompted the team management to dial Pithiya, who chose to prepare for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, rather than being a net bowler.

With rain lashing the city, Australia had to cancel its training session on Friday, and with persistent inclement weather, uncertainty looms large over its warm-up game against The Netherlands.