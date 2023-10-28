MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs NZ: Australia becomes first team to play 100 ODI World Cup matches

Having won the World Cup five times - in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015, the Kangaroos are the most successful team in the competition.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 09:43 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australia players celebrate a wicket against Netherlands during the 2023 World Cup.
infoIcon

Australia players celebrate a wicket against Netherlands during the 2023 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia became the first team to play 100 matches in the ODI World Cup with its game against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Out of its 99 games so far, Australia has won 72 and lost 25. New Zealand, at 94, sits second in terms of matches played in the quadrennial event while India is third with 89 matches.

The Kangaroos have won the World Cup five times - in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015 - and are the most successful team in the competition.

The side’s World Cup started with two successive losses to India and South Africa, but it bounced back with three wins on the trot. It beat Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Netherlands to put its campaign back on track.

Australia’s first appearance at the World Cup came in 1975 - the first edition of the World Cup. The side played five games and made it to the final where it lost to West Indies.

Four years later, the side could not go past the league phase and lost two of its three matches. In 1983, the side again failed to make it past the group stage, losing four of its six games.

In 1987, Australia won seven out of eight matches on its way to lift the World Cup for the first time. In 1992, when it hosted the tournament as well, Australia finished fifth in the points table, winning four out of eight games, and failed to qualifty for the knockouts.

Australia made another run to the final in 1996, winning five out of its seven games. But in the eighth game, the final, it fell short against Sri Lanka.

But starting 1999, Australia became a side unmatched in the quadrennial tournament. It started the competition with two losses in its first three games but then won six out of the next seven to lift the title for the second time.

Across the 2003 and 2007 editions, Australia went on a 22-match winning streak and lifted the title in both. The run ended in 2011 when the team lost to Pakistan in the group stage and then to India in the quarterfinal. Overall, the side won four of its seven games with one being washed out.

In 2015, Australia again lifted the title, winning seven of its nine games.

