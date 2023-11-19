Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final: Full list of results, stats before IND vs AUS CWC23 match

The most successful team in the ODI World Cup, Australia, will take on India in Ahmedabad on Sunday to add to its stellar 50-over record.

With five titles to its name already, Australia will look to add a sixth in the 2023 final. This will be the eighth time the side will be playing in a World Cup final. Out the seven so far, it has lost only two.

Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final Played: 7 Won: 5 Lost: 2 Last Result: Australia beat New Zealand by 7 wickets (2015)

Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final - Results 1975: Lost to West Indies by 17 runs (Lord’s) 1987: Beat England by 7 runs (Kolkata) 1996: Lost to Sri Lanka by 7 wickets (Lahore) 1999: Beat Pakistan by 8 wickets (Lord’s) 2003: Beat India by 125 runs (Johannesburg) 2007: Beat Sri Lanka by 53 runs (Bridgetown) 2015: Beat New Zealand by 7 wickets (Melbourne)

Most runs for Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final

Player Editions Matches Runs Average HS Adam Gilchrist 1999-2007 3 260 86.66 149 Ricky Ponting 1996-2007 4 246 82.00 140* Damien Martyn 2003 1 88 - 88*

Most wickets for Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final