Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final: Full list of results, stats before IND vs AUS CWC23 match

The most successful team in the ODI World Cup, Australia, will take on India in Ahmedabad on Sunday to add to its stellar 50-over record.
With five titles to its name already, Australia will look to add a sixth in the 2023 final. This will be the eighth time the side will be playing in a World Cup final. Out the seven so far, it has lost only two.
Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final
Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final - Results
Most runs for Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final
|Player
|Editions
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|HS
|Adam Gilchrist
|1999-2007
|3
|260
|86.66
|149
|Ricky Ponting
|1996-2007
|4
|246
|82.00
|140*
|Damien Martyn
|2003
|1
|88
|-
|88*
Most wickets for Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final
|Player
|Editions
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Best
|Glenn McGrath
|1996-2007
|4
|6
|20.66
|3.79
|3/52
|Garry Gilmour
|1975
|1
|5
|9.60
|4.00
|5/48
|Shane Warne
|1996-1999
|2
|4
|22.75
|4.78
|4/33
