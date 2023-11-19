MagazineBuy Print

Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final: Full list of results, stats before IND vs AUS CWC23 match

IND vs AUS: Here is Australia’s record in the finals of the 50-over World Cup before its match against India in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 07:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ricky Ponting being carried by teammates after their win in the final against India in 2003.
Ricky Ponting being carried by teammates after their win in the final against India in 2003. | Photo Credit: VV KRISHNAN/The Hindu
infoIcon

Ricky Ponting being carried by teammates after their win in the final against India in 2003. | Photo Credit: VV KRISHNAN/The Hindu

The most successful team in the ODI World Cup, Australia, will take on India in Ahmedabad on Sunday to add to its stellar 50-over record.

CHECK | India’s record in ICC ODI World Cup Finals

With five titles to its name already, Australia will look to add a sixth in the 2023 final. This will be the eighth time the side will be playing in a World Cup final. Out the seven so far, it has lost only two.

Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final
Played: 7
Won: 5
Lost: 2
Last Result: Australia beat New Zealand by 7 wickets (2015)
Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final - Results
1975: Lost to West Indies by 17 runs (Lord’s)
1987: Beat England by 7 runs (Kolkata)
1996: Lost to Sri Lanka by 7 wickets (Lahore)
1999: Beat Pakistan by 8 wickets (Lord’s)
2003: Beat India by 125 runs (Johannesburg)
2007: Beat Sri Lanka by 53 runs (Bridgetown)
2015: Beat New Zealand by 7 wickets (Melbourne)

Most runs for Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final

Player Editions Matches Runs Average HS
Adam Gilchrist 1999-2007 3 260 86.66 149
Ricky Ponting 1996-2007 4 246 82.00 140*
Damien Martyn 2003 1 88 - 88*

Most wickets for Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final

Player Editions Matches Wickets Average Economy Best
Glenn McGrath 1996-2007 4 6 20.66 3.79 3/52
Garry Gilmour 1975 1 5 9.60 4.00 5/48
Shane Warne 1996-1999 2 4 22.75 4.78 4/33

