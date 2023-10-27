AUS vs NZ head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: Australia vs New Zealand stats, most runs, wickets

Australia and New Zealand will face off at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

AUS vs NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS Matches played: 141 Australia won: 95 New Zealand won: 39 No Result: 7 Last result: Australia won by 22 runs (Cairns 2022)

AUS vs NZ - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS AUS (highest score) vs NZ: 378/5 in 50 overs (Canberra 2016) - Australia won by 116 runs AUS (lowest score) vs NZ: 70 in 26.3 overs (Adelaide 1986) - New Zealand won by 206 runs NZ (highest score) vs AUS: 350/9 in 49.3 overs (Hamilton 2007) - New Zealand won by 1 wicket NZ (lowest score) vs AUS: 74 in 29 overs (Wellington 1982) - Australia won by 8 wickets AUS (highest individual score) vs NZ: Matthew Hayden 181* (166) (Hamilton 2007) AUS (best bowling) vs NZ: Mitchell Starc 6/28 (9) (Auckland 2015) NZ (highest individual score) vs AUS: Chris Harris 130 (124) (Chennai 1996) NZ (best bowling) vs AUS: Shane Bond 6/23 (10) (Gqeberha 2003)

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs NZ ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Ricky Ponting (AUS) 51 1971 45.83 81.71 141* Mark Waugh (AUS) 39 1362 40.05 77.12 110 David Boon (AUS) 39 1305 39.54 66.51 100

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs NZ ODIS