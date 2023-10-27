Australia and New Zealand will face off at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.
AUS vs NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 141
Australia won: 95
New Zealand won: 39
No Result: 7
Last result: Australia won by 22 runs (Cairns 2022)
AUS vs NZ - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
AUS (highest score) vs NZ: 378/5 in 50 overs (Canberra 2016) - Australia won by 116 runs
AUS (lowest score) vs NZ: 70 in 26.3 overs (Adelaide 1986) - New Zealand won by 206 runs
NZ (highest score) vs AUS: 350/9 in 49.3 overs (Hamilton 2007) - New Zealand won by 1 wicket
NZ (lowest score) vs AUS: 74 in 29 overs (Wellington 1982) - Australia won by 8 wickets
AUS (highest individual score) vs NZ: Matthew Hayden 181* (166) (Hamilton 2007)
AUS (best bowling) vs NZ: Mitchell Starc 6/28 (9) (Auckland 2015)
NZ (highest individual score) vs AUS: Chris Harris 130 (124) (Chennai 1996)
NZ (best bowling) vs AUS: Shane Bond 6/23 (10) (Gqeberha 2003)
MOST RUNS IN AUS vs NZ ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|51
|1971
|45.83
|81.71
|141*
|Mark Waugh (AUS)
|39
|1362
|40.05
|77.12
|110
|David Boon (AUS)
|39
|1305
|39.54
|66.51
|100
MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs NZ ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Glenn McGrath (AUS)
|32
|59
|4.27
|19.83
|5/37
|Brett Lee (AUS)
|28
|52
|4.78
|20.98
|5/42
|Ewen Chatfield (NZ)
|34
|51
|3.53
|20.56
|5/34
Latest on Sportstar
- Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC 1-1 OFC, Diamantakos cancels Mauricio’s strike for equaliser
- AUS vs NZ head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: Australia vs New Zealand stats, most runs, wickets
- Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: SA 235/6 (37); Rauf removes Jansen for 20; Markram at crease
- AUS vs NZ head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Australia vs New Zealand WC results, batting and bowling records
- LPGA Tour returns to New England with $3.5M event
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE