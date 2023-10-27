MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs NZ head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: Australia vs New Zealand stats, most runs, wickets

AUS vs NZ head-to-head in ODIs: Here are all the stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia vs New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 21:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Steve Smith bats in the nets on the eve of the teams’s 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand.
Australia’s Steve Smith bats in the nets on the eve of the teams’s 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia's Steve Smith bats in the nets on the eve of the teams's 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia and New Zealand will face off at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

AUS vs NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 141
Australia won: 95
New Zealand won: 39
No Result: 7
Last result: Australia won by 22 runs (Cairns 2022)
AUS vs NZ - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
AUS (highest score) vs NZ: 378/5 in 50 overs (Canberra 2016) - Australia won by 116 runs
AUS (lowest score) vs NZ: 70 in 26.3 overs (Adelaide 1986) - New Zealand won by 206 runs
NZ (highest score) vs AUS: 350/9 in 49.3 overs (Hamilton 2007) - New Zealand won by 1 wicket
NZ (lowest score) vs AUS: 74 in 29 overs (Wellington 1982) - Australia won by 8 wickets
AUS (highest individual score) vs NZ: Matthew Hayden 181* (166) (Hamilton 2007)
AUS (best bowling) vs NZ: Mitchell Starc 6/28 (9) (Auckland 2015)
NZ (highest individual score) vs AUS: Chris Harris 130 (124) (Chennai 1996)
NZ (best bowling) vs AUS: Shane Bond 6/23 (10) (Gqeberha 2003)

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs NZ ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 51 1971 45.83 81.71 141*
Mark Waugh (AUS) 39 1362 40.05 77.12 110
David Boon (AUS) 39 1305 39.54 66.51 100

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs NZ ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Glenn McGrath (AUS) 32 59 4.27 19.83 5/37
Brett Lee (AUS) 28 52 4.78 20.98 5/42
Ewen Chatfield (NZ) 34 51 3.53 20.56 5/34

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
