Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs NZ playing XI, fantasy team, and squads

AUS vs NZ prediction, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI, and squads for the match between Australia and New Zealand.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 07:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Devon Conway (L) and Tim Southee (R) play football during a practice session on the eve of their 2023 World Cup match against Australia.
Australia will face New Zealand in its next ICC ODI World Cup league match at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

AUS vs NZ Predicted Playing XI

AUSTRALIA - David Warner, Travis Head/Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis/Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

NEW ZEALAND - Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C&WK), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Locke Ferguson, Trent Boult

AUS vs NZ DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Tom Latham
Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Steve Smith, David Warner
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc
Team Composition: AUS 5-6 NZ; Credits Left: 6.5

SQUADS

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup /

Australia /

New Zealand

