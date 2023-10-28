Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs NZ playing XI, fantasy team, and squads

Australia will face New Zealand in its next ICC ODI World Cup league match at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.
AUS vs NZ Predicted Playing XI
AUSTRALIA - David Warner, Travis Head/Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis/Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
NEW ZEALAND - Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C&WK), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Locke Ferguson, Trent Boult
AUS vs NZ DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
SQUADS
AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham
