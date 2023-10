Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs SL predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Australia and Sri Lanka will look to put their World Cup campaigns back on track when they face off at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

Both teams have lost their opening two matches and need a win to revive their campaign.

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for both teams.

AUSTRALIA vs SRI LANKA PREDICTED LINEUPS

AUSTRALIA: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(wk), Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood.

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

AUSTRALIA vs SRI LANKA DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis (c) Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Marcus Stoinis Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (vc), Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Zampa Team composition: AUS 6-5 SL | Credits Left: 9

SQUADS

AUSTRALIA: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

SRI LANKA: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne