BAN vs SL, ICC World Cup: Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka to keep Champions Trophy hopes alive

Chasing 280 for victory, Bangladesh rode on a 169-run stand between Najmul Hasan Shanto (90) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (82) to reach their target with three wickets and 53 balls to spare.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 22:15 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
The partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto was keey as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka comfortably at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto was keey as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka comfortably at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

The partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto was keey as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka comfortably at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI

The poor air quality in the Indian capital city of Delhi was expected to be the talking point of the day. But it was a historic dismissal that triggered animated conversations that would continue long after the World Cup is over.

Angelo Mathews became the first-ever batter to be timed out in international cricket, as a helmet issue led to the veteran failing to get ready to face the ball within the required two minutes after the fall of a wicket.

AS IT HAPPENED: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Highlights

There was, however, more to the match, played before a big crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday: A splendid hundred by Charith Asalanka (108, 105b, 6x4, 5x6), who helped the Lankans post a competitive total, a superb third wicket stand of 169 between Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Shanto and something of a redeeming act by Mathew, which would not be enough.

Bangladesh won by three wickets with 8.5 overs to spare.

RELATED: Angelo Mathews timed out during SL vs BAN ICC World Cup match: Fourth umpire explains why

After the loss of the openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das inside the PowerPlay, Shanto (90, 101b, 12x4) and Shakib (82, 65b, 12x4, 2x6) took the game away from the Lankans. They were both sent back by Mathews, who didn’t forget to signal to Shakib that it was time to go.

The Lankans lost Kusal Perera in the opening over itself, bowled by Shoriful Islam, as ‘keeper Mushfiqur Rahim took an acrobatic catch in front of the first slip fielder. The other opener Pathum Nissanka (41, 36b, 8x4) and skipper Kusal Mendis, however, ensured there was little likelihood of a repeat of the tragedy in Mumbai (getting bowled out for 55 against India), as they added 61 for the second wicket.

Detailed scores: BAN vs SL FULL Scorecard

But, Mendis fell to an excellent catch at long-on by Shoriful, and Nissanka was bowled off an inside edge by Tanzim Sakib. It was at this stage that Asalanka joined Sadeera Samarawickrama (41, 42b, 4x4), the team’s in-form batter.

The fourth-wicket stand was worth 63 when Samarawickrama fell and that was followed by the infamous Mathews dismissal.

Asalanka played some sparkling shots and held the innings together as he got to a well-earned second ODI hundred. But the Lankan total would still fall short.

