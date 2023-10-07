BAN vs AFG LIVE Toss Update, ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh wins toss, elects to bowl

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will lock horns in the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

TOSS: Bangladesh wins toss, elects to bowl.

Here is a look at how both teams have fared at the coin toss in their last 10 matches:

AFGHANISTAN TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: WON MATCH 1/4

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: WON MATCH 0/6

vs SL: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by two runs

vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 89 runs

vs PAK: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 59 runs

vs PAK: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by one wicket

vs PAK: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 142 runs

vs BAN: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by seven wickets

vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 142 runs

vs BAN: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Won by 17 runs (D/L)

vs SL: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by nine wickets

vs SL: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 132 runs

BANGLADESH TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: WON MATCH 1/7

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: WON MATCH 2/3

vs NZ: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by seven wickets

vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 86 runs

vs NZ: Won the toss - chose to bowl - No Result

vs IND: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by six runs

vs SL: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Lost by 21 runs

vs PAK: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by seven wickets

vs AFG: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 89 runs

vs SL: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by five wickets

vs AFG: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Won by seven wickets

vs AFG: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Lost by 142 runs