BAN vs AFG LIVE Toss Update, ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh wins toss, elects to bowl

AFG vs BAN Toss Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: Here is a look at how Afghanistan and Bangladesh have fared at the toss in the recent past and how it has affected match results.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 09:31 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh.
Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will lock horns in the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

TOSS: Bangladesh wins toss, elects to bowl.

Here is a look at how both teams have fared at the coin toss in their last 10 matches:

AFGHANISTAN TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: WON MATCH 1/4

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: WON MATCH 0/6

vs SL: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by two runs

vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 89 runs

vs PAK: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 59 runs

vs PAK: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by one wicket

vs PAK: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 142 runs

vs BAN: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by seven wickets

vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 142 runs

vs BAN: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Won by 17 runs (D/L)

vs SL: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by nine wickets

vs SL: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 132 runs

BANGLADESH TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: WON MATCH 1/7

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: WON MATCH 2/3

vs NZ: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by seven wickets

vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 86 runs

vs NZ: Won the toss - chose to bowl - No Result

vs IND: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by six runs

vs SL: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Lost by 21 runs

vs PAK: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by seven wickets

vs AFG: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 89 runs

vs SL: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by five wickets

vs AFG: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Won by seven wickets

vs AFG: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Lost by 142 runs

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

