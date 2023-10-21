Stokes named in England’s playing XI vs South Africa, set to play first match of ICC World Cup 2023

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was named in the playing XI for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

FOLLOW | ENG vs SA LIVE

Stokes, who came out of ODI retirement in August to take part in England’s title defence, missed the first three matches of the World Cup due to a hip problem.

The 32-year-old marked his return to the format with a blistering knock of 182 in the third ODI against New Zealand last month.

Stokes, who was Player of the Match in the final of the 2019 World Cup for his 98-ball unbeaten 84, had retired from One-Day International in July last year shortly after being named England’s captain in Tests.

England made three changes to its playing XI that lost to Afghanistan in the last game. David Willey, Gus Atkinson and Stokes were picked, with Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes missing out.