World Cup 2023: All eyes on Stokes as England superstar indicates return against South Africa

World Cup 2023: Stokes missed out on England’s first three outings due to a hip injury.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 21:36 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
England’s Ben Stokes during the practice session ahead of South Africa vs England at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Ben Stokes batted in the nets for nearly an hour and looked set to make his first appearance in this edition of the World Cup in England’s must-win fixture against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Having missed out on England’s first three outings due to a hip injury, Stokes took throwdowns from assistant coach Marcus Trescothick and looked at ease during his stay at the crease.

As the coaching staff monitored his fitness, Stokes stepped out on a few occasions and also cut and pulled at will - indicating his readiness to take the field. Not for once did he look uncomfortable, and every now and then, he made it a point to walk up to the coaching staff and discuss a thing or two.

Even after finishing his batting session, Stokes chatted with Moeen Ali and Aadil Rashid for a long time. As Moeen did a bit of shadow practice, Stokes was seen sharing a few pieces of advice with him.

England hasn’t had a promising start to the tournament so far - losing two and winning one. But with Stokes, who by his own admission is in a ‘good place’ - set to return, the defending champion will be hoping for a turnaround. “I will give it a good push but I think everything is pretty good,” Stokes was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Even though he wasn’t part of the playing group, Stokes had a long morale-boosting session with his teammates after their defeat against Afghanistan. According to England coach Matthew Mott, Stokes stressed on the need for the team to assert itself and regain confidence. During the conversation, Stokes also told his teammates that they were usually the ones dictating the terms of the game and unsettling the opposition, and urged them to ‘control the controllables’.

After starting the tournament as one of the favourites, England now finds itself in a tricky spot and if it goes down to South Africa on Saturday, it would have to win all of its remaining matches to stay alive in the race for the semifinals.

