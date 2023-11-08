ENG vs NED: Buttler lauds Stokes’ ‘exceptional’ century as England beats Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023

Ben Stokes’ comeback to the ODI set-up has been far from being a lucky charm for England.

While the all-rounder had had a quiet tournament coming into Wednesday’s game against the Netherlands, England was struggling to even finish in the top eight to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

With the team having its back to the wall, Stokes stood up to score a scintillating century, setting up England’s second win of the Men’s World Cup.

Jos Buttler, the England captain, stressed on the knock displaying Stokes’ ability to rise to the big occasions.

“He wants moments of getting us into semifinals and trying to win finals. But anytime you need someone to stand up, and the team’s under pressure, he has had a history of always doing that for whoever he is playing for,” Buttler said.

“We are very lucky to have him in the team. And I thought his innings today was exceptional.”

Stokes is set to undergo knee surgery after the World Cup in a bid to be fully fit in time for next year’s Test series in India.

With England’s bid for title defence over, there has been speculation in the England media about the possibility of Stokes returning home early and getting operated on.

Buttler quashed the theory.

“No, it’s not his style at all. He is here to play in the World Cup. He wants to be here and they say it’s important for us to try and qualify for that Champions Trophy and he wants to make sure we try and achieve that,” Buttler said.