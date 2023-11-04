England and Australia will lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
The two teams have met at the World Cup nine times since 1975, with Australia holding the historical edge over England with six wins. The last time the two sides met at the quadrennial showpiece, England beat the Aussies by 8 wickets.
ENG VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODI WORLD CUP
ENG VS AUS - FULL LIST OF RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUPS
MOST RUNS IN ENG VS AUS ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Aaron Finch (AUS)
|3
|235
|78.33
|95.91
|135
|Graham Gooch (ENG)
|3
|146
|48.66
|55.09
|58
|Steve Smith (AUS)
|3
|128
|42.66
|79.01
|85
MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS AUS ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Andy Bichel (AUS)
|1
|7
|2
|2.85
|7/20
|Mitchell Starc (AUS)
|3
|7
|6
|22.85
|4/43
|Gary Gilmour (AUS)
|1
|6
|1.16
|2.33
|6/14
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs Australia list of results from 1975 to 2019
- England vs Australia Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs AUS predicted playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
- England vs Australia LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG v AUS match?
- East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming Info: ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
- New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs PAK match?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE