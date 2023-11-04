MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs Australia list of results from 1975 to 2019

ENG vs AUS in ODI World Cup: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers from World Cup matches between England and Australia.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 07:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jos Buttler during practice ahead of the World Cup game versus Australia in Ahmedabad.
England’s Jos Buttler during practice ahead of the World Cup game versus Australia in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: ANDREW BOYERS/ REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Jos Buttler during practice ahead of the World Cup game versus Australia in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: ANDREW BOYERS/ REUTERS

England and Australia will lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The two teams have met at the World Cup nine times since 1975, with Australia holding the historical edge over England with six wins. The last time the two sides met at the quadrennial showpiece, England beat the Aussies by 8 wickets.

ENG VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODI WORLD CUP
Matches played: 9
England won: 3
Australia won: 6
Last result: England won by 8 wickets (Birmingham; July 2019)
Last five results: ENG won - 1; AUS won - 4
ENG VS AUS - FULL LIST OF RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUPS
1975: Australia won by four wickets (Leeds)
1979: England won by six wickets (Lord’s)
1987: Australia won by seven runs (Kolkata)
1992: England won by eight wickets (Sydney)
2003: Australia won by two wickets (Gqeberha, South Africa)
2007: Australia won by seven wickets (North Sound)
2015: Australia won by 111 runs (Melbourne)
2019: Australia won by 64 runs (Lord’s)
2019: England won by 8 wickets (Birmingham)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS AUS ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Aaron Finch (AUS) 3 235 78.33 95.91 135
Graham Gooch (ENG) 3 146 48.66 55.09 58
Steve Smith (AUS) 3 128 42.66 79.01 85

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS AUS ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Andy Bichel (AUS) 1 7 2 2.85 7/20
Mitchell Starc (AUS) 3 7 6 22.85 4/43
Gary Gilmour (AUS) 1 6 1.16 2.33 6/14

