Old foes England and Australia will renew their rivalry during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
While England was humbled by host India in Lucknow on October 29 in its previous game, Australia triumphed over New Zealand in a close encounter at Dharamsala on October 28.
England was tagged as a strong title contender ahead of the tournament but will need to defeat the Aussies if it needs to stay alive in the tournament.
Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the match:
ENG VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
ENG VS AUS - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN ENG VS AUS ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Eoin Morgan (ENG)
|56
|1952
|40.66
|91.72
|121
|Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|39
|1598
|48.42
|84.41
|126
|Michael Clarke (AUS)
|44
|1430
|43.33
|75.54
|105
MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS AUS ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Brett Lee (AUS)
|37
|65
|4.80
|24.21
|5/30
|Glenn McGrath (AUS)
|33
|53
|4.13
|22.96
|4/25
|Adil Rashid (ENG)
|25
|45
|5.77
|29.71
|4/41
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record; England vs Australia stats, most runs, wickets
- ENG vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs Australia list of results from 1975 to 2019
- England vs Australia Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs AUS predicted playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
- England vs Australia LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG v AUS match?
- East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming Info: ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE