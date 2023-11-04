MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record; England vs Australia stats, most runs, wickets

ENG vs AUS head-to-head in ODIs: Here are all the stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Australia in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 07:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mitchell Starc of Australia bowls during an Australian training session at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 02, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India.
Mitchell Starc of Australia bowls during an Australian training session at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 02, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Mitchell Starc of Australia bowls during an Australian training session at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 02, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/ Getty Images

Old foes England and Australia will renew their rivalry during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

While England was humbled by host India in Lucknow on October 29 in its previous game, Australia triumphed over New Zealand in a close encounter at Dharamsala on October 28.

England was tagged as a strong title contender ahead of the tournament but will need to defeat the Aussies if it needs to stay alive in the tournament.

Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the match:

ENG VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 155
England won: 63
Australia won: 87
Tied: 2
No Result: 3
Last result: Australia won by 221 runs (D/L method) (Melbourne, Nov 2022)
Last five results: ENG won - 1; AUS won - 4
ENG VS AUS - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
ENG (highest score) vs AUS: 481/6 (50) - ENG won by 242 runs (2018)
ENG (lowest score) vs AUS: 86 (32.4) - ENG lost by 125 runs (D/L method) (2001)
AUS (highest score) vs ENG: 355/5 (48) - AUS won by 221 runs (D/L method) (2022)
AUS (lowest score) vs ENG: 70 (25.2) - AUS lost by 101 runs (1971)
ENG (highest individual score) vs AUS: Jason Roy 180 (151)
ENG (best bowling) vs AUS: Chris Woakes 6/45 (10)
AUS (highest individual score) vs ENG: Shane Watson 161* (150)
AUS (best bowling) vs ENG: Andy Bichel 7/20 (10)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS AUS ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Eoin Morgan (ENG) 56 1952 40.66 91.72 121
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 39 1598 48.42 84.41 126
Michael Clarke (AUS) 44 1430 43.33 75.54 105

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS AUS ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Brett Lee (AUS) 37 65 4.80 24.21 5/30
Glenn McGrath (AUS) 33 53 4.13 22.96 4/25
Adil Rashid (ENG) 25 45 5.77 29.71 4/41

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

England /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record; England vs Australia stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs Australia list of results from 1975 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Australia Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs AUS predicted playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Australia LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG v AUS match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming Info: ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ENG vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record; England vs Australia stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs Australia list of results from 1975 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Australia Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs AUS predicted playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Australia LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG v AUS match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, World Cup 2023: NZ vs PAK predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record; England vs Australia stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs Australia list of results from 1975 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Australia Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs AUS predicted playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Australia LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG v AUS match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming Info: ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment