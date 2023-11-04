ENG vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record; England vs Australia stats, most runs, wickets

Old foes England and Australia will renew their rivalry during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

While England was humbled by host India in Lucknow on October 29 in its previous game, Australia triumphed over New Zealand in a close encounter at Dharamsala on October 28.

England was tagged as a strong title contender ahead of the tournament but will need to defeat the Aussies if it needs to stay alive in the tournament.

Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the match:

ENG VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS Matches played: 155 England won: 63 Australia won: 87 Tied: 2 No Result: 3 Last result: Australia won by 221 runs (D/L method) (Melbourne, Nov 2022) Last five results: ENG won - 1; AUS won - 4

ENG VS AUS - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS ENG (highest score) vs AUS: 481/6 (50) - ENG won by 242 runs (2018) ENG (lowest score) vs AUS: 86 (32.4) - ENG lost by 125 runs (D/L method) (2001) AUS (highest score) vs ENG: 355/5 (48) - AUS won by 221 runs (D/L method) (2022) AUS (lowest score) vs ENG: 70 (25.2) - AUS lost by 101 runs (1971) ENG (highest individual score) vs AUS: Jason Roy 180 (151) ENG (best bowling) vs AUS: Chris Woakes 6/45 (10) AUS (highest individual score) vs ENG: Shane Watson 161* (150) AUS (best bowling) vs ENG: Andy Bichel 7/20 (10)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS AUS ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Eoin Morgan (ENG) 56 1952 40.66 91.72 121 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 39 1598 48.42 84.41 126 Michael Clarke (AUS) 44 1430 43.33 75.54 105

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS AUS ODIS