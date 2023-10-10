ENG vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs Bangladesh WC results and records from

England will look to make a quick bounce-back as it takes on Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup at Dharamshala, after crashing to a morale-sapping nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in its tournament opener.

Bangladesh on the other hand strides into the contest full on confidence after having gotten the better of Afghanistan in a one-sided contest to kick-start its campaign.

ENG vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODI WORLD CUPS Matches played: 4 England won: 2 Bangladesh won: 2 Last result: England won by 106 runs (Cardiff; 2019)

Bangladesh enjoys one of its best records in ODI World Cups against England, with two wins in four attempts.

The first time these two sides met in an ODI World Cup was in 2007 when England secured a six-wicket win.

This will be the first time England and Bangladesh will face in an ODI World Cup game in India.

ENG vs BAN - LIST OF RESULTS AT ODI WORLD CUPS 2007: England won by four wickets (Bridgetown) 2011: Bangladesh won by two wickets (Chattogram) 2015: Bangladesh won by 15 runs (Adelaide) 2019: England won by 106 runs (Cardiff)

Jason Roy’s 153 at the last World Cup is the highest score in England vs Bangladesh contests in the tournament.

ENG vs BAN AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Jason Roy - 153 (2019, Cardiff)

Shakib Al Hasan - 121 ( 2019, Cardiff)

Mahmudullah - 103 (2015, Adelaide)

ENG vs BAN AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Rubel Hossain - 4/53 (2019, Cardiff)

Ben Stokes - 3/23 (2019, Cardiff)

Monty Panesar - 3/25 (2007, Bridgetown)

MOST RUNS IN ENG vs BAN ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 4 212 70.66 76.25 121 Jason Roy (ENG) 1 153 153.00 126.44 153 Mahmudullah (BAN) 3 152 76.00 68.77 103

MOST WICKETS IN ENG vs BAN ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI Rubel Hossain (BAN) 2 5 5.11 18.60 4/53 Abdur Razzak (BAN) 2 4 3.10 15.50 2/30 James Anderson (ENG) 3 4 4.77 32.25 2/30