ENG vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs Bangladesh WC results and records from

England will look to make a quick bounce-back as it takes on Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup at Dharamshala, after crashing to a morale-sapping nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in its tournament opener.
Bangladesh on the other hand strides into the contest full on confidence after having gotten the better of Afghanistan in a one-sided contest to kick-start its campaign.
ENG vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODI WORLD CUPS
Bangladesh enjoys one of its best records in ODI World Cups against England, with two wins in four attempts.
The first time these two sides met in an ODI World Cup was in 2007 when England secured a six-wicket win.
This will be the first time England and Bangladesh will face in an ODI World Cup game in India.
ENG vs BAN - LIST OF RESULTS AT ODI WORLD CUPS
Jason Roy’s 153 at the last World Cup is the highest score in England vs Bangladesh contests in the tournament.
ENG vs BAN AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
- Jason Roy - 153 (2019, Cardiff)
- Shakib Al Hasan - 121 ( 2019, Cardiff)
- Mahmudullah - 103 (2015, Adelaide)
ENG vs BAN AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
- Rubel Hossain - 4/53 (2019, Cardiff)
- Ben Stokes - 3/23 (2019, Cardiff)
- Monty Panesar - 3/25 (2007, Bridgetown)
MOST RUNS IN ENG vs BAN ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|4
|212
|70.66
|76.25
|121
|Jason Roy (ENG)
|1
|153
|153.00
|126.44
|153
|Mahmudullah (BAN)
|3
|152
|76.00
|68.77
|103
MOST WICKETS IN ENG vs BAN ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Rubel Hossain (BAN)
|2
|5
|5.11
|18.60
|4/53
|Abdur Razzak (BAN)
|2
|4
|3.10
|15.50
|2/30
|James Anderson (ENG)
|3
|4
|4.77
|32.25
|2/30
