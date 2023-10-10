MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: England vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets

ENG vs BAN, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the England vs Bangladesh match on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 08:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim during the practice session at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday.
Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim during the practice session at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the practice session at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu

England will look to continue its dominance over Bangladesh in ODIs as the two sides take on each other in the ICC World Cup 2023 at Dharamshala on Tuesday.

England has won 19 of the 24 encounters between the two sides, including four of the last five.

But, Bangladesh will take solace from the fact that it has performed on par with England at the World Cup, winning two of the four matches between the two sides in showpiece event.

READ MORE | England preps for Bangladesh challenge with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran in the background

ENG vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 24
England won: 19
Bangladesh won: 5
Last result: Bangladesh won by 50 runs (Chattogram; Mar. 2023)
Last five results: ENG won - 4; BAN won - 1

In their most recent match-up, England was restricted by Bangladesh to 196, its lowest total ever against the Indian opponent.

ENG vs BAN - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
ENG (highest score) vs BAN: 391/4 (50) - ENG won by 168 runs (2005)
ENG (lowest score) vs BAN: 196 (43.1) - ENG lost by 50 runs (2023)
BAN (highest score) vs ENG: 305/6 (50) - BAN lost by eight wickets (2017)
BAN (lowest score) vs ENG: 134 (50) - BAN lost by seven wickets (2003)
ENG (highest individual score) vs BAN: Andrew Strauss - 154 (140)
ENG (best bowling) vs BAN: Paul Collingwood - 6/31
BAN (highest individual score) vs ENG: Tamim Iqbal - 128 (142)
BAN (best bowling) vs ENG: Mashrafe Mortaza - 4/29

MOST RUNS IN ENG vs BAN ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Andrew Strauss (ENG) 8 610 87.14 103.38 154
Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 15 575 41.07 89.56 89
Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 17 557 32.76 85.42 128

MOST WICKETS IN ENG vs BAN ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Shakib Al Hasan 17 20 5.02 40.45 4/35
Adi Rashid (ENG) 7 19 5.11 16.94 4/43
Mashrafe Mortaza (BAN) 14 17 5.01 36.70 4/29
THE SQUADS
England
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes
Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (vc), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
