ENG vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: England vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets

England will look to continue its dominance over Bangladesh in ODIs as the two sides take on each other in the ICC World Cup 2023 at Dharamshala on Tuesday.

England has won 19 of the 24 encounters between the two sides, including four of the last five.

But, Bangladesh will take solace from the fact that it has performed on par with England at the World Cup, winning two of the four matches between the two sides in showpiece event.

ENG vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 24 England won: 19 Bangladesh won: 5 Last result: Bangladesh won by 50 runs (Chattogram; Mar. 2023) Last five results: ENG won - 4; BAN won - 1

In their most recent match-up, England was restricted by Bangladesh to 196, its lowest total ever against the Indian opponent.

ENG vs BAN - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS ENG (highest score) vs BAN: 391/4 (50) - ENG won by 168 runs (2005) ENG (lowest score) vs BAN: 196 (43.1) - ENG lost by 50 runs (2023) BAN (highest score) vs ENG: 305/6 (50) - BAN lost by eight wickets (2017) BAN (lowest score) vs ENG: 134 (50) - BAN lost by seven wickets (2003) ENG (highest individual score) vs BAN: Andrew Strauss - 154 (140) ENG (best bowling) vs BAN: Paul Collingwood - 6/31 BAN (highest individual score) vs ENG: Tamim Iqbal - 128 (142) BAN (best bowling) vs ENG: Mashrafe Mortaza - 4/29

MOST RUNS IN ENG vs BAN ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Andrew Strauss (ENG) 8 610 87.14 103.38 154 Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 15 575 41.07 89.56 89 Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 17 557 32.76 85.42 128

MOST WICKETS IN ENG vs BAN ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI Shakib Al Hasan 17 20 5.02 40.45 4/35 Adi Rashid (ENG) 7 19 5.11 16.94 4/43 Mashrafe Mortaza (BAN) 14 17 5.01 36.70 4/29