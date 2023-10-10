ENG vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: England vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets

England will look to continue its dominance over Bangladesh in ODIs as the two sides take on each other in the ICC World Cup 2023 at Dharamshala on Tuesday.
England has won 19 of the 24 encounters between the two sides, including four of the last five.
But, Bangladesh will take solace from the fact that it has performed on par with England at the World Cup, winning two of the four matches between the two sides in showpiece event.
ENG vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
In their most recent match-up, England was restricted by Bangladesh to 196, its lowest total ever against the Indian opponent.
ENG vs BAN - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN ENG vs BAN ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Andrew Strauss (ENG)
|8
|610
|87.14
|103.38
|154
|Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)
|15
|575
|41.07
|89.56
|89
|Tamim Iqbal (BAN)
|17
|557
|32.76
|85.42
|128
MOST WICKETS IN ENG vs BAN ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Shakib Al Hasan
|17
|20
|5.02
|40.45
|4/35
|Adi Rashid (ENG)
|7
|19
|5.11
|16.94
|4/43
|Mashrafe Mortaza (BAN)
|14
|17
|5.01
|36.70
|4/29
THE SQUADS
England
Bangladesh
