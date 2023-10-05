ICC World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand tournament opener sees lukewarm response in Ahmedabad

Even as the 2023 World Cup got underway here with the finalists from the previous edition facing off against each other, one of the most notable things was the vast swathes of empty seats at the world’s largest cricket stadium. But it was not surprising, considering the hosts were not in action.

Every World Cup since the 1999 edition featured the host in the tournament’s opening match. The decision to have England and New Zealand start things has not helped, especially with India and Pakistan set to feature here at this venue in less than 10 days.

The buzz around the city also seemed mute, with little indication of the world’s biggest cricketing extravaganza coming to town. Apart from a massive cutout of the World Cup at the airport, there was not much branding around the city.

The lead-up to the event also has been far from smooth. The schedule was out only in the last week of June, just three months before the start of the first match. Then, some key games, including the India-Pakistan fixture, were rescheduled for logistical reasons, creating further confusion. All this meant the tickets went on sale only in the last week of August, creating additional hassle for fans wanting to plan their trips. The situation on the ground reflected it, with a sparse crowd wandering in to see two of the best teams.

Before the match, local officials expected a 50 percent occupancy at the more than 110,000-capacity venue, which would have filled most stadiums in the country and worldwide. However, even a generous estimation would have pegged Thursday’s attendance to be between 20,000 and 30,000, with the number being even less when England started the innings at 2 p.m.

It did not make for great pictures at a big venue with the crowds spread out evenly. Incidentally, the last time the host nation was not involved in the World Cup opening game was back in 1996, when these same two teams kicked off proceedings at this venue, albeit in front of a far more boisterous crowd.