MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand tournament opener sees lukewarm response in Ahmedabad

Thursday’s attendance at 110,000-capacity venue to be between 20,000 and 30,000, with the number being even less when England started the innings at 2 p.m.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 21:42 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Even a generous estimation would have pegged Thursday’s attendance to be between 20,000 and 30,000.
Even a generous estimation would have pegged Thursday’s attendance to be between 20,000 and 30,000. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ THE HINDU
infoIcon

Even a generous estimation would have pegged Thursday’s attendance to be between 20,000 and 30,000. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ THE HINDU

Even as the 2023 World Cup got underway here with the finalists from the previous edition facing off against each other, one of the most notable things was the vast swathes of empty seats at the world’s largest cricket stadium. But it was not surprising, considering the hosts were not in action. 

Every World Cup since the 1999 edition featured the host in the tournament’s opening match. The decision to have England and New Zealand start things has not helped, especially with India and Pakistan set to feature here at this venue in less than 10 days. 

READ MORE: Hundreds on ODI World Cup debut: Conway, Ravindra join list of batters to record century on WC debut

The buzz around the city also seemed mute, with little indication of the world’s biggest cricketing extravaganza coming to town. Apart from a massive cutout of the World Cup at the airport, there was not much branding around the city. 

The lead-up to the event also has been far from smooth. The schedule was out only in the last week of June, just three months before the start of the first match. Then, some key games, including the India-Pakistan fixture, were rescheduled for logistical reasons, creating further confusion. All this meant the tickets went on sale only in the last week of August, creating additional hassle for fans wanting to plan their trips. The situation on the ground reflected it, with a sparse crowd wandering in to see two of the best teams. 

READ MORE: If we beat India and not win the World Cup, it will be a failure, says Pakistan’s Agha Salman

Before the match, local officials expected a 50 percent occupancy at the more than 110,000-capacity venue, which would have filled most stadiums in the country and worldwide. However, even a generous estimation would have pegged Thursday’s attendance to be between 20,000 and 30,000, with the number being even less when England started the innings at 2 p.m.

It did not make for great pictures at a big venue with the crowds spread out evenly. Incidentally, the last time the host nation was not involved in the World Cup opening game was back in 1996, when these same two teams kicked off proceedings at this venue, albeit in front of a far more boisterous crowd.

Related stories

Related Topics

Narendra Modi Stadium /

England /

New Zealand /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Cricket

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Arthur backs Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan to come good against Netherlands
    V.S. Aravind
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand tournament opener sees lukewarm response in Ahmedabad
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra smashes hundred on ODI World Cup debut against England
    Team Sportstar
  4. India and Pakistan to face-off in Asian Games men’s Kabaddi semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: England sets unique record as all 11 players register double-digit scores
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Warm-up, football, fielding drills - Australia prepares for ODI World Cup opener against India
    Sahil Mathur
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand tournament opener sees lukewarm response in Ahmedabad
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Rabada banking on experience of playing in India to spearhead South Africa pace attack in World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
  4. ENG vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Clinical Conway, Ravindra hundreds annihilate England in tournament opener
    Ayan Acharya
  5. ENG vs NZ: Conway-Ravindra record fourth-highest World Cup partnership with 273-run stand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Arthur backs Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan to come good against Netherlands
    V.S. Aravind
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand tournament opener sees lukewarm response in Ahmedabad
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra smashes hundred on ODI World Cup debut against England
    Team Sportstar
  4. India and Pakistan to face-off in Asian Games men’s Kabaddi semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: England sets unique record as all 11 players register double-digit scores
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment