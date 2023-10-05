ENG vs NZ Toss Update, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Latham wins toss, New Zealand to bowl

England and New Zealand will face off in the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Toss: New Zealand won the toss, elected to bowl.
In the last 10 ODIs played at the venue, the team batting first has won six games while the chasing side has won four. Moreover, the toss hasn’t had much of a bearing on the result of matches at the venue as the team winning the coin flip has won only four times in the last 10 games.
England has only won one toss in the last 10 games but has managed six wins in the nine games where it has lost the coin flip. The Kiwis have been luckier, winning seven tosses in their last 10 matches, but have only won three of those games.
ENGLAND - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)
RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: WON MATCH - 1/1
RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: WON MATCH 6/9
- vs IRE: Lost the toss - forced to bat - No Result
- vs IRE: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 48 runs
- vs NZ: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 100 runs
- vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 181 runs
- vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 79 runs
- vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets
- vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 50 runs
- vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 132 runs
- vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Won by three wickets
- vs SA: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 59 runs
NEW ZEALAND - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)
RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: WON MATCH 3/7
RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: WON MATCH 1/3
- vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Won by seven wickets
- vs BAN: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 86 runs
- vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bat - No Result
- vs ENG: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 100 runs
- vs ENG: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Lost by 181 runs
- vs ENG: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by 79 runs
- vs ENG: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Won by eight wickets
- vs PAK: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 47 runs
- vs PAK: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Lost by 102 runs
- vs PAK: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Lost by 26 runs
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs NZ Toss Update, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Latham wins toss, New Zealand to bowl
- England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ win toss to bowl; Stokes out of Playing XI, live streaming updates
- India vs China, LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023 women’s hockey semis: CHN starts strong vs IND
- Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates, medals tally: India men’s compound team advances to final; Dipika-Harinder pair wins GOLD in squash mixed doubles event; Streaming info
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 5 - LIVE - India 4th with 20 gold, 83 medals; Pallikal-Harinderpal in squash, women’s team in compound archery win gold
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE