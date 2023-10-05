MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs NZ Toss Update, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Latham wins toss, New Zealand to bowl

ENG vs NZ Toss Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: Here is a look at how England and New Zealand have fared at the toss in the recent past and how it has affected match results.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 13:04 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: England captain Jos Buttler tosses the coin alongside New Zealand captain Tom Latham.
FILE PHOTO: England captain Jos Buttler tosses the coin alongside New Zealand captain Tom Latham. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England captain Jos Buttler tosses the coin alongside New Zealand captain Tom Latham. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England and New Zealand will face off in the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Toss: New Zealand won the toss, elected to bowl.

In the last 10 ODIs played at the venue, the team batting first has won six games while the chasing side has won four. Moreover, the toss hasn’t had much of a bearing on the result of matches at the venue as the team winning the coin flip has won only four times in the last 10 games.

England has only won one toss in the last 10 games but has managed six wins in the nine games where it has lost the coin flip. The Kiwis have been luckier, winning seven tosses in their last 10 matches, but have only won three of those games.

ENGLAND - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: WON MATCH - 1/1

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: WON MATCH 6/9

  • vs IRE: Lost the toss - forced to bat - No Result
  • vs IRE: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 48 runs
  • vs NZ: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 100 runs
  • vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 181 runs
  • vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 79 runs
  • vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets
  • vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 50 runs
  • vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 132 runs
  • vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Won by three wickets
  • vs SA: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 59 runs

NEW ZEALAND - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: WON MATCH 3/7

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: WON MATCH 1/3

  • vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Won by seven wickets
  • vs BAN: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 86 runs
  • vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bat - No Result
  • vs ENG: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 100 runs
  • vs ENG: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Lost by 181 runs
  • vs ENG: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by 79 runs
  • vs ENG: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Won by eight wickets
  • vs PAK: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 47 runs
  • vs PAK: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Lost by 102 runs
  • vs PAK: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Lost by 26 runs

