ENG vs NZ Toss Update, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Latham wins toss, New Zealand to bowl

England and New Zealand will face off in the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Toss: New Zealand won the toss, elected to bowl.

In the last 10 ODIs played at the venue, the team batting first has won six games while the chasing side has won four. Moreover, the toss hasn’t had much of a bearing on the result of matches at the venue as the team winning the coin flip has won only four times in the last 10 games.

England has only won one toss in the last 10 games but has managed six wins in the nine games where it has lost the coin flip. The Kiwis have been luckier, winning seven tosses in their last 10 matches, but have only won three of those games.

ENGLAND - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: WON MATCH - 1/1

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: WON MATCH 6/9

vs IRE: Lost the toss - forced to bat - No Result

vs IRE: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 48 runs

vs NZ: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 100 runs

vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 181 runs

vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 79 runs

vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets

vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 50 runs

vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 132 runs

vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Won by three wickets

vs SA: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 59 runs

NEW ZEALAND - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: WON MATCH 3/7

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: WON MATCH 1/3