ENG vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: England vs Pakistan overall stats; most runs and wickets

England and Pakistan will lock horns in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
For Pakistan to go beyond New Zealand in the points table, it needs to win by 287 or 288 runs if it bats first. If it bowls first, Pakistan needs to chase the target with 284 deliveries to spare.
Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between England and Pakistan:
ENG VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
ENG VS PAK - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN ENG VS PAK ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Javed Miandad (PAK)
|27
|991
|47.19
|60.27
|113
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK)
|28
|835
|46.38
|85.64
|81*
|AJ Lamb (ENG)
|22
|830
|41.50
|76.21
|118
MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS PAK ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Shoaib Akhtar (PAK)
|18
|34
|5.04
|24.17
|5/54
|Shahid Afridi (PAK)
|26
|34
|4.68
|27.52
|5/40
|Wasim Akram (PAK)
|32
|32
|4.12
|35.43
|3/25
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND
PAKISTAN
