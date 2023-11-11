MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: England vs Pakistan overall stats; most runs and wickets

ENG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the match between England and Pakistan in Kolkata on Saturday.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 07:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during the practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against England.
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during the practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against England. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during the practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against England. | Photo Credit: PTI

England and Pakistan will lock horns in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

For Pakistan to go beyond New Zealand in the points table, it needs to win by 287 or 288 runs if it bats first. If it bowls first, Pakistan needs to chase the target with 284 deliveries to spare.

Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between England and Pakistan:

ENG VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 91
England won: 56
Pakistan won: 32
Tied: 0
No Result: 3
Last result: England won by three wickets (Birmingham; 2021)
Last five results: ENG won - 4; PAK won - 1
ENG VS PAK - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
ENG (highest score) vs PAK: 444/3 (50) - ENG won by 169 runs (2016)
ENG (lowest score) vs PAK: 122 (31.6x8) - ENG lost by 36 runs (1978)
PAK (highest score) vs ENG: 361/7 (50) - PAK lost by 12 runs (2019)
PAK (lowest score) vs ENG: 74 (40.2) - No result (1992)
ENG (highest individual score) vs PAK: Alex Hales - 171 (122)
ENG (best bowling) vs PAK: Chris Woakes- 5/54 (10)
PAK (highest individual score) vs ENG: Babar Azam- 158 (139)
PAK (best bowling) vs ENG: Waqar Younis- 7/36 (10)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS PAK ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Javed Miandad (PAK) 27 991 47.19 60.27 113
Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK) 28 835 46.38 85.64 81*
AJ Lamb (ENG) 22 830 41.50 76.21 118

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS PAK ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Shoaib Akhtar (PAK) 18 34 5.04 24.17 5/54
Shahid Afridi (PAK) 26 34 4.68 27.52 5/40
Wasim Akram (PAK) 32 32 4.12 35.43 3/25
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk) (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson.
PAKISTAN
Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali.

