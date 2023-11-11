ENG vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: England vs Pakistan overall stats; most runs and wickets

England and Pakistan will lock horns in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

For Pakistan to go beyond New Zealand in the points table, it needs to win by 287 or 288 runs if it bats first. If it bowls first, Pakistan needs to chase the target with 284 deliveries to spare.

Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between England and Pakistan:

ENG VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 91 England won: 56 Pakistan won: 32 Tied: 0 No Result: 3 Last result: England won by three wickets (Birmingham; 2021) Last five results: ENG won - 4; PAK won - 1

ENG VS PAK - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS ENG (highest score) vs PAK: 444/3 (50) - ENG won by 169 runs (2016) ENG (lowest score) vs PAK: 122 (31.6x8) - ENG lost by 36 runs (1978) PAK (highest score) vs ENG: 361/7 (50) - PAK lost by 12 runs (2019) PAK (lowest score) vs ENG: 74 (40.2) - No result (1992) ENG (highest individual score) vs PAK: Alex Hales - 171 (122) ENG (best bowling) vs PAK: Chris Woakes- 5/54 (10) PAK (highest individual score) vs ENG: Babar Azam- 158 (139) PAK (best bowling) vs ENG: Waqar Younis- 7/36 (10)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS PAK ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Javed Miandad (PAK) 27 991 47.19 60.27 113 Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK) 28 835 46.38 85.64 81* AJ Lamb (ENG) 22 830 41.50 76.21 118

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS PAK ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI Shoaib Akhtar (PAK) 18 34 5.04 24.17 5/54 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 26 34 4.68 27.52 5/40 Wasim Akram (PAK) 32 32 4.12 35.43 3/25