England vs Pakistan LIVE streaming info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG v PAK CWC match today?

Pakistan will take on England in a final attempt to book a place in the semifinals of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

When will ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 match be played?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan will be played on Saturday, November 11.

Where will ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 match be held?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan will be held at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

What time will ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 match start?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will be at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 match on TV?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 online?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.