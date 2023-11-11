MagazineBuy Print

England vs Pakistan LIVE streaming info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG v PAK CWC match today?

ENG vs PAK: Here are the live streaming details for the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match in Kolkata on Saturday.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 07:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England captain Jos Buttler during a practice session.
England captain Jos Buttler during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

England captain Jos Buttler during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pakistan will take on England in a final attempt to book a place in the semifinals of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

When will ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 match be played?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan will be played on Saturday, November 11.

Where will ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 match be held?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan will be held at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

What time will ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 match start?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will be at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 match on TV?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 online?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
