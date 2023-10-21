MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

South Africa registers highest total against England in ODIs

South Africa registered the highest team total ever achieved against England in the history of One-Day International (ODI) cricket.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 18:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Marco Jansen of South Africa in action.
Marco Jansen of South Africa in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Marco Jansen of South Africa in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Africa registered the highest team total ever achieved against England in the history of One-Day International (ODI) cricket.

The Proteas posted 399 for seven in 50 overs in their World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, going past the previous best of 398, set by New Zealand in 2015.

Highest team totals vs England in ODIs

1) 399/7 by South Africa at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2023.

2) 398/5 by New Zealand at The Oval in London in 2015.

3) 389/10 by West Indies at St. George in Grenada in 2019.

4) 387/5 by India in Rajkot in 2008.

5) 381/6 by India at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in 2017.

This was also the highest target England conceded in its World Cup history. The record broke when South Africa went past the score of 348, the previous highest set by Pakistan in the 2019 edition.

Highest team totals vs England in World Cups

1) 399/7 by South Africa at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2023.

2) 348/8 by Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in 2019.

3) 342/9 by Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne in 2015.

4) 338/10 by India at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2011.

5) 329/7 by Ireland at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2011.

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

