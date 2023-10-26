MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs SL head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: England vs Sri Lanka WC results, batting and bowling records

ENG vs SL: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between England and Sri Lanka.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 09:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during the 2015 World Cup.
Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during the 2015 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during the 2015 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sri Lanka got its second win of the World Cup after the 8-wicket thumping of England on Thursday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

LIVE | England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 updates

ENG vs SL H2H in WORLD CUP
Matches played: 12
England: 6
Sri Lanka: 6
Last result: Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets (Bengaluru 2023)
ENG vs SL - List of results in World Cups
1983 - England beat Sri Lanka by 47 runs in Taunton
1983 - England beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in Leeds
1987 - England beat Sri Lanka by 108 runs in Peshawar
1987 - England beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in Pune
1992 - England beat Sri Lanka by 106 runs in Ballarat
1996 - Sri Lanka beat England by 5 wickets in Faisalabad
1999 - England beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in London
2007 - Sri Lanka beat England by 2 runs in North Sound
2011 - Sri Lanka beat England by 10 wickets in Colombo
2015 - Sri Lanka beat England by 9 wickets in Wellington
2019 - Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs in Leeds
2023 - Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets in Bengaluru

ENG vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

David Gower (ENG) - 130 (120) in Taunton in 1983

Joe Root (ENG) - 121 (108) in Wellington in 2015

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) - 108* (115) in Colombo in 2011

ENG vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Vic Marks (ENG) - 5/39 in Taunton in 1983

Chris Lewis (ENG) - 4/30 in Ballarat in 1992

Alan Mullaly (ENG) - 4/37 in London in 1999

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

England /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Too early for Spurs title race talk, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs SL head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: England vs Sri Lanka WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian women look to put Asiad disappointment behind, hoping for a reset and revival of fortunes at home
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka goes up to fifth after beating England, India top of table
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 highest run-scorers after ENG vs SL: Quinton De Kock at top; Virat Kohli in second
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. With Australia rout history now, Edwards eyes more international exposure with Netherlands after World Cup
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Maxwell ‘loves fastest records’, was counting deliveries for century against Netherlands
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. List of lowest totals defended in ICC ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL: England all out for 156, its lowest World Cup total against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dot-ball percentages, seam, swing and constant backing: How Indian bowlers are fuelling search for elusive ICC silverware
    Dhruva Prasad,Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Too early for Spurs title race talk, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs SL head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: England vs Sri Lanka WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian women look to put Asiad disappointment behind, hoping for a reset and revival of fortunes at home
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka goes up to fifth after beating England, India top of table
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 highest run-scorers after ENG vs SL: Quinton De Kock at top; Virat Kohli in second
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment