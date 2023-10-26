ENG vs SL head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: England vs Sri Lanka WC results, batting and bowling records

Sri Lanka got its second win of the World Cup after the 8-wicket thumping of England on Thursday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

ENG vs SL H2H in WORLD CUP Matches played: 12 England: 6 Sri Lanka: 6 Last result: Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets (Bengaluru 2023)

ENG vs SL - List of results in World Cups 1983 - England beat Sri Lanka by 47 runs in Taunton 1983 - England beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in Leeds 1987 - England beat Sri Lanka by 108 runs in Peshawar 1987 - England beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in Pune 1992 - England beat Sri Lanka by 106 runs in Ballarat 1996 - Sri Lanka beat England by 5 wickets in Faisalabad 1999 - England beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in London 2007 - Sri Lanka beat England by 2 runs in North Sound 2011 - Sri Lanka beat England by 10 wickets in Colombo 2015 - Sri Lanka beat England by 9 wickets in Wellington 2019 - Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs in Leeds 2023 - Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets in Bengaluru

ENG vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

David Gower (ENG) - 130 (120) in Taunton in 1983

Joe Root (ENG) - 121 (108) in Wellington in 2015

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) - 108* (115) in Colombo in 2011

ENG vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Vic Marks (ENG) - 5/39 in Taunton in 1983

Chris Lewis (ENG) - 4/30 in Ballarat in 1992

Alan Mullaly (ENG) - 4/37 in London in 1999