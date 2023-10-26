Sri Lanka got its second win of the World Cup after the 8-wicket thumping of England on Thursday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
LIVE | England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 updates
ENG vs SL H2H in WORLD CUP
ENG vs SL - List of results in World Cups
ENG vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
David Gower (ENG) - 130 (120) in Taunton in 1983
Joe Root (ENG) - 121 (108) in Wellington in 2015
Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) - 108* (115) in Colombo in 2011
ENG vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Vic Marks (ENG) - 5/39 in Taunton in 1983
Chris Lewis (ENG) - 4/30 in Ballarat in 1992
Alan Mullaly (ENG) - 4/37 in London in 1999
Latest on Sportstar
- Premier League: Too early for Spurs title race talk, says Postecoglou
- ENG vs SL head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: England vs Sri Lanka WC results, batting and bowling records
- Indian women look to put Asiad disappointment behind, hoping for a reset and revival of fortunes at home
- ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka goes up to fifth after beating England, India top of table
- ICC World Cup 2023 highest run-scorers after ENG vs SL: Quinton De Kock at top; Virat Kohli in second
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE