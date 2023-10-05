MagazineBuy Print

‘Keeping it simple’ key to win World Cup opener against England says centurion Rachin Ravindra

The all-rounder also underscored the efforts of the bowlers to restrict England to less than 300.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 22:59 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates after scoring a century during the 2023 ICC men’s cricket World Cup
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates after scoring a century during the 2023 ICC men’s cricket World Cup | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates after scoring a century during the 2023 ICC men’s cricket World Cup | Photo Credit: AFP

Rachin Ravindra might not have been a sure starter for New Zealand without an injury to skipper Kane Williamson, but on the opening day of the World Cup, he laid down the marker in stylish fashion as he slammed his maiden one-day international hundred.

“It was pretty special, and to share it with Devon (Conway), my good mate, was very cool. It was a good game for us as a team,” said Ravindra on the match-winning stand with his fellow left-hander.

Speaking about how the duo went about their knock, the 23-year-old said, “I think it was just keeping it pretty simple. The way me and Dev go about is to check in ball after ball and make sure what is important stays important instead of blindly trying to take someone down or do something rash.”

The all-rounder also underscored the efforts of the bowlers to restrict England to less than 300, saying, “It is cool to have such world-class bowlers. The boys bowled tremendously. There were times when they built a partnership, and we would get a wicket, which helped us to restrict them to 280.”

ALSO READ | LIST OF BATTERS WHO HAVE RECRODED CENTURIES ON THE WORLD CUP DEBUT

Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler felt his side gifted wickets to the Kiwis and felt the execution was not up to the mark.

“We were outplayed, and it is a tough loss to take, but we have guys with lots of experience who have faced these things before. Just as, had we won the game, we don’t get too high; we don’t get too low when we lose as well,” said Buttler. 

“We were off with our execution and not clinical with our shotmaking, gifting wickets to them.”

“Had we got 320-330, it would have allowed us to put some pressure. The wicket got slightly better under lights, but the margin of error was small on that pitch, and the two batters played exceptional innings,” added Buttler.

Related Topics

2023 Cricket World Cup /

ICC /

ODI World Cup /

New Zealand /

England /

rachin ravindra /

Devon Conway /

Jos Buttler

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

