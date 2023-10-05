MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: What happened when England met New Zealand in 1996 WC opener in Ahmedabad?

ENG vs NZ, World Cup 2023: England and New Zealand have previously met twice in the opening match of an ODI World Cup in 1983 (Oval, London) and the 1996 World Cup in Ahmedabad.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 07:43 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Nathan Astle in action during the 1996 World Cup opener between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
Nathan Astle in action during the 1996 World Cup opener between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV
infoIcon

Nathan Astle in action during the 1996 World Cup opener between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

England and New Zealand, the finalists of the 2019 World Cup edition, will open the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

While the 2019 final made for an epochal finish and an English win on home soil, the result also stoked calls for a rule change in the ODI format.

After the final at Lord’s was tied following 100 overs, England made 15 in the Super Over. The Kiwis tied the scores again but fell short on boundary count. Following the momentous finish, the ICC was prompted to amend the rules to include multiple Super Overs until the tie is broken.

ALSO READ
Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

The teams also met in the lead-up to the 13th World Cup in September with the Black Caps suffering a 4-0 drubbing in England against Jos Buttler’s side.

England and New Zealand have previously met twice in the opening match of an ODI World Cup in 1983 (Oval, London) and during the 1996 World Cup at the same venue in Ahmedabad.

ENG vs NZ Preview: Finalists of 2019 resume new age rivalry

Clashing in the old Motera Stadium on February 14, 1996, New Zealand came up trumps during a narrow 11-run victory. Forced in to bat first, the Kiwis posted 239 for six on the back of opener Nathan Astle’s third ODI century (101, 132b, 8x4, 2x6). Incidentally, Astle was dropped on 1 by a sloppy English side that spilt three more chances. However, none of Astle’s teammates managed to cross the 40-run mark.

In reply, England suffered an early jolt with captain and opener Mike Atherton falling for one. Though Alec Stewert and Graeme Hick (84) resurrected the English innings, a collective bowling effort led by Dion Nash’s 3/26 subdued England in Ahmedabad. Both teams qualified for the quarterfinals but failed to get through their respective ties in that edition.

England and New Zealand have met 10 times across 12 World Cups; the teams share the spoils with five wins apiece.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

England vs New Zealand /

Narendra Modi Stadium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, World Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, ENG vs NZ fantasy team match today
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: What happened when England met New Zealand in 1996 WC opener in Ahmedabad?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates: Women’s compound archery semifinal at 7:50am IST; PV Sindhu in action soon; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League: Morata scores twice to lead Atletico to 3-2 win over Feyenoord
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. England vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, World Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, ENG vs NZ fantasy team match today
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: What happened when England met New Zealand in 1996 WC opener in Ahmedabad?
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs NZ head-to-head record; England vs New Zealand stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Youngest and oldest squads and players in the tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, World Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, ENG vs NZ fantasy team match today
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: What happened when England met New Zealand in 1996 WC opener in Ahmedabad?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates: Women’s compound archery semifinal at 7:50am IST; PV Sindhu in action soon; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League: Morata scores twice to lead Atletico to 3-2 win over Feyenoord
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment