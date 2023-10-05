ICC World Cup 2023: What happened when England met New Zealand in 1996 WC opener in Ahmedabad?

England and New Zealand, the finalists of the 2019 World Cup edition, will open the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

While the 2019 final made for an epochal finish and an English win on home soil, the result also stoked calls for a rule change in the ODI format.

After the final at Lord’s was tied following 100 overs, England made 15 in the Super Over. The Kiwis tied the scores again but fell short on boundary count. Following the momentous finish, the ICC was prompted to amend the rules to include multiple Super Overs until the tie is broken.

The teams also met in the lead-up to the 13th World Cup in September with the Black Caps suffering a 4-0 drubbing in England against Jos Buttler’s side.

England and New Zealand have previously met twice in the opening match of an ODI World Cup in 1983 (Oval, London) and during the 1996 World Cup at the same venue in Ahmedabad.

ENG vs NZ Preview: Finalists of 2019 resume new age rivalry

Clashing in the old Motera Stadium on February 14, 1996, New Zealand came up trumps during a narrow 11-run victory. Forced in to bat first, the Kiwis posted 239 for six on the back of opener Nathan Astle’s third ODI century (101, 132b, 8x4, 2x6). Incidentally, Astle was dropped on 1 by a sloppy English side that spilt three more chances. However, none of Astle’s teammates managed to cross the 40-run mark.

In reply, England suffered an early jolt with captain and opener Mike Atherton falling for one. Though Alec Stewert and Graeme Hick (84) resurrected the English innings, a collective bowling effort led by Dion Nash’s 3/26 subdued England in Ahmedabad. Both teams qualified for the quarterfinals but failed to get through their respective ties in that edition.

England and New Zealand have met 10 times across 12 World Cups; the teams share the spoils with five wins apiece.