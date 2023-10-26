MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka stats, most runs, wickets

ENG vs SL head-to-head in ODIs: Here are all the stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 09:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ben Stokes during a net session ahead of England vs Sri Lanka.
Ben Stokes during a net session ahead of England vs Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ben Stokes during a net session ahead of England vs Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

With time running out, England and Sri Lanka will square off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to revive their World Cup campaigns.

LIVE | England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 updates

Both teams, having won just one match out of four, sit deep in the bottom half of the table. A win on Thursday could push them higher, giving an outside chance to secure a top four spot.

ENG vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 78
England won: 38
Sri Lanka won: 36
Tied: 1
No Result: 3
Last result: England won by 8 wickets (London, 2021)
ENG vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
ENG (highest score) vs SL: 333/9 (60) (Taunton 1983) - England won by 47 runs
ENG (lowest score) vs SL: 88 (46.1) (Dambulla 2003) - Sri Lanka won by 10 wickets
SL (highest score) vs ENG: 366/6 (50) (Colombo 2018) - Sri Lanka won by 219 runs (DLS Method)
SL (lowest score) vs ENG: 67 (24) (Manchester 2014) - England won by 10 wickets
ENG (highest individual score) vs SL: Jason Roy 162 (118) (London 2016)
ENG (best bowling) vs SL: Chris Woakes 6/47 (8) (Pallekele 2016)
SL (highest individual score) vs ENG: Sanath Jayasuriya 152 (99) (Leeds 2006)
SL (best bowling) vs ENG: Dilhara Fernando 6/27 (8) (Colombo 2007)

MOST RUNS IN ENG vs SL ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Kumara Sangakkara (SL) 17 612 47.07 72.25 112
Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) 14 601 54.63 86.47 108
Joe Root (ENG) 12 541 60.11 86.83 93

MOST WICKETS IN ENG vs SL ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Lasith Malingh (SL) 30 48 5.28 26.75 5/44
Dilhara Fernando (SL) 16 36 5.27 20.05 6/27
James Anderson (ENG) 24 34 4.51 26.97 4/18

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup /

Sri Lanka /

England

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

