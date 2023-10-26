ENG vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka stats, most runs, wickets

With time running out, England and Sri Lanka will square off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to revive their World Cup campaigns.
Both teams, having won just one match out of four, sit deep in the bottom half of the table. A win on Thursday could push them higher, giving an outside chance to secure a top four spot.
ENG vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 78
England won: 38
Sri Lanka won: 36
Tied: 1
No Result: 3
Last result: England won by 8 wickets (London, 2021)
ENG vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
ENG (highest score) vs SL: 333/9 (60) (Taunton 1983) - England won by 47 runs
ENG (lowest score) vs SL: 88 (46.1) (Dambulla 2003) - Sri Lanka won by 10 wickets
SL (highest score) vs ENG: 366/6 (50) (Colombo 2018) - Sri Lanka won by 219 runs (DLS Method)
SL (lowest score) vs ENG: 67 (24) (Manchester 2014) - England won by 10 wickets
ENG (highest individual score) vs SL: Jason Roy 162 (118) (London 2016)
ENG (best bowling) vs SL: Chris Woakes 6/47 (8) (Pallekele 2016)
SL (highest individual score) vs ENG: Sanath Jayasuriya 152 (99) (Leeds 2006)
SL (best bowling) vs ENG: Dilhara Fernando 6/27 (8) (Colombo 2007)
MOST RUNS IN ENG vs SL ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Kumara Sangakkara (SL)
|17
|612
|47.07
|72.25
|112
|Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)
|14
|601
|54.63
|86.47
|108
|Joe Root (ENG)
|12
|541
|60.11
|86.83
|93
MOST WICKETS IN ENG vs SL ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Lasith Malingh (SL)
|30
|48
|5.28
|26.75
|5/44
|Dilhara Fernando (SL)
|16
|36
|5.27
|20.05
|6/27
|James Anderson (ENG)
|24
|34
|4.51
|26.97
|4/18
