ENG vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka stats, most runs, wickets

With time running out, England and Sri Lanka will square off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to revive their World Cup campaigns.

Both teams, having won just one match out of four, sit deep in the bottom half of the table. A win on Thursday could push them higher, giving an outside chance to secure a top four spot.

ENG vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS Matches played: 78 England won: 38 Sri Lanka won: 36 Tied: 1 No Result: 3 Last result: England won by 8 wickets (London, 2021)

ENG vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS ENG (highest score) vs SL: 333/9 (60) (Taunton 1983) - England won by 47 runs ENG (lowest score) vs SL: 88 (46.1) (Dambulla 2003) - Sri Lanka won by 10 wickets SL (highest score) vs ENG: 366/6 (50) (Colombo 2018) - Sri Lanka won by 219 runs (DLS Method) SL (lowest score) vs ENG: 67 (24) (Manchester 2014) - England won by 10 wickets ENG (highest individual score) vs SL: Jason Roy 162 (118) (London 2016) ENG (best bowling) vs SL: Chris Woakes 6/47 (8) (Pallekele 2016) SL (highest individual score) vs ENG: Sanath Jayasuriya 152 (99) (Leeds 2006) SL (best bowling) vs ENG: Dilhara Fernando 6/27 (8) (Colombo 2007)

MOST RUNS IN ENG vs SL ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Kumara Sangakkara (SL) 17 612 47.07 72.25 112 Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) 14 601 54.63 86.47 108 Joe Root (ENG) 12 541 60.11 86.83 93

MOST WICKETS IN ENG vs SL ODIS