England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SL playing XI, fantasy team, and squads

England will face Sri Lanka in its next ICC ODI World Cup league match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

TOSS

England wins the toss and opts to bat first. England makes three changes into its playing XI.

Playing XI

England - Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka - Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

ENG vs SL DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow Batters: Ben Stokes, Pathum Nissanka, Kusul Perera, Charith Asalanka All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Wood, Kusun Rajitha, Adil Rashid

SQUADS

ENGLAND: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage