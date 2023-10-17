MagazineBuy Print

Rashid says England will bounce back from Afghanistan loss

After its shock 69-run defeat against Afghanistan in Delhi, England has lost two of its three games in the World Cup.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 12:25 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah during England vs Afghanistan.
England’s Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah during England vs Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AFP
England’s Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah during England vs Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AFP

England spinner Adil Rashid’s confidence in the England squad has not been dented after its shock 69-run defeat against Afghanistan at the ODI World Cup and he says the defending champion has plenty of time to get its campaign back on track.

Afghanistan posted 284 after half-centuries from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil, before bowling out England for 215 to claim just its second victory at a World Cup.

It was England’s second defeat of the tournament, after it was beaten by nine wickets in the opening game against New Zealand.

“It’s part and parcel of the game. We’re not too concerned, it’s just a game that we’ve lost,” Rashid told reporters. “We know we’ve got tough competition coming up, but I’m confident we can play really well as a unit moving forward.

“We know we’ve still got six games, hopefully we can win and get some good momentum going forward. I’m quite confident in the squad. I’m sure we’ll bounce back strong.

“You are going to have games where players are out of form but I do believe we’ve got the squad, we’ve got the team and we’ve got the mentality to still be hungry.”

England, which faces South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday, is fifth in the standings with one win from three matches. The top four teams from the group stage advance to the semifinals.

