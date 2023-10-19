MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Zaman, Salman Agha not available against Australia

Fakhar Zaman has played only match in the tournament so far, Pakistan’s tournament opener against Netherlands at Hyderabad.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 17:57 IST , Bengaluru

PTI
Zaman is recovering from a knee injury while Agha is recuperating from a bout of fever.
Zaman is recovering from a knee injury while Agha is recuperating from a bout of fever. | Photo Credit: AP
Zaman is recovering from a knee injury while Agha is recuperating from a bout of fever. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan will not have injured opener Fakhar Zaman and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha available for selection for their World Cup match against Australia here on Friday.

Zaman is recovering from a knee injury while Agha is recuperating from a bout of fever.

“Fakhar Zaman is being treated for a knee injury, he is expected to be available for selection next week,” Pakistan media manager said in a statement on Thursday.

“Salman Ali Agha developed a fever after last day’s (Wednesday) training session and he is recovering from it. All other players in the 15-member main squad are doing well.” Zaman has played only match in the tournament so far, Pakistan’s tournament opener against Netherlands at Hyderabad. He made 12 runs in that match.

Abdullah Shafique, who has replaced Zaman as opener, made 113 against Sri Lanka and 20 against India.

