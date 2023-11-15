India records highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total during IND vs NZ semifinal

India registered the highest team total in an ICC ODI World Cup knockout match during the CWC 2023 semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
India scored 397 for four at the end of 50 overs to improve New Zealand’s 393/6 versus West Indies in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal in Wellington.
Australia’s 359 against India in the 2003 World Cup final comes third in the list.
Earlier, India’s best World Cup knockout total was 302/6 against Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal.
Highest ICC ODI World Cup Knockout Total
