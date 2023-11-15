MagazineBuy Print

India records highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total during IND vs NZ semifinal

India registered the highest team total in an ICC ODI World Cup knockout match during the CWC 2023 semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 17:59 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India’s KL Rahul during the World Cup first semifinal match against New Zealand.
India’s KL Rahul during the World Cup first semifinal match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
India’s KL Rahul during the World Cup first semifinal match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

India registered the highest team total in an ICC ODI World Cup knockout match during the CWC 2023 semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

India scored 397 for four at the end of 50 overs to improve New Zealand’s 393/6 versus West Indies in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal in Wellington.

Australia’s 359 against India in the 2003 World Cup final comes third in the list.

Earlier, India’s best World Cup knockout total was 302/6 against Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal.

Highest ICC ODI World Cup Knockout Total
397/4 - India vs New Zealand in 2023 semifinal
393/6 - New Zealand vs West Indies 2015 quarterfinal
359/2 Australia vs India in 2003 final
328/7 Australia vs India in 2015 semifinal
302/6 India vs Bangladesh in 2015 quarterfinal

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
