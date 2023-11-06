ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan picks the brain of Sachin Tendulkar before key clash against Australia

It was a memorable Monday evening for Afghanistan cricketers as they got a chance to meet and interact with former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on the eve of their World Cup fixture against Australia.

Before their training started at the Wankhede Stadium, they got into a huddle with Tendulkar joining them for an interaction that lasted about 20 minutes.

Tendulkar then took a walk around the pitch along with his old friend Ajay Jadeja, who is currently the mentor of the Afghanistan team, and coach Jonathan Trott.

He also spoke at length with Afghanistan Cricket Board chief Mirwais Ashraf about the team’s journey so far.

“For a long time, the players were looking forward to meeting him. And since the team is Mumbai, Ajay sir invited him to have an interaction with the players. It was a fantastic moment,” a team source said.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, too, was excited to have a meeting with Tendulkar.

“This is our first meeting with him,” Shahidi said with a smile. “We all are excited because he’s the legend of the game. And for a lot of players, we were watching him on TV as a successful player. He was a role model for a lot of our players. So, it will be an exciting time for the entire team…”