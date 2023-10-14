MagazineBuy Print

India’s Siraj focuses on mantra of ‘adapt and perform’, refuses to hype win against Pakistan

Stating that playing a World Cup is a dream come true, Siraj said that the team is charged up and primed to perform.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 22:10 IST , AHMEDABAD

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates the wicket of Babar Azam of Pakistan during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, 2023, in Ahmedabad, India.
Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates the wicket of Babar Azam of Pakistan during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, 2023, in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates the wicket of Babar Azam of Pakistan during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, 2023, in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mohammed Siraj leaked runs early before coming back with a stellar run that put the initial brakes on Pakistan in the World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Saturday.

He got the first breakthrough (Abdullah Shafique) and then returned to castle a well-set Babar Azam.

From that moment, the game tilted towards India and understandably, while striding into the media conference hall, Siraj (two for 50) was all smiles.

A reference was made to his expensive spells in the previous game against Afghanistan.

“Just because you had an off day doesn’t mean that you are a bad bowler. I have faith in myself, and I am happy with the way I bowled here. I am not a bad bowler,” Siraj said.

Probed about the special delivery that accounted for Babar, Siraj said: “At that point Pakistan was playing well, and they had a good partnership. It is just that he (Babar) played back, and it wasn’t as if the ball kept low. It had decent bounce, but it skidded a bit and got him out.”

Stating that playing a World Cup is a dream come true, Siraj said that the team is charged up and primed to perform. “We are backing each other. I never dreamt that I would play a World Cup considering the level I came from, but here I am and am enjoying it,” he said.

Asked about skipper Rohit Sharma’s batting, Siraj said: “We all know about Rohit, he is a legend.”

And about the hype around the match involving Pakistan, Siraj downplayed it: “We are taking it as one game at a time. Just because it is against Pakistan, we need not get worked up. This is a World Cup, and we will play different teams. We just need to adapt and perform.”

