How have India and Australia fared in PowerPlay in ODI World Cup 2023?

While India has been much more clinical than Australia with the new ball, both teams have been equally aggressive with the bat in the PowerPlay in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. 

Published : Nov 19, 2023 12:39 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohit Sharma and Australia’s Pat Cummins during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match.
India's Rohit Sharma and Australia's Pat Cummins during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Rohit Sharma and Australia’s Pat Cummins during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match. | Photo Credit: AP

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final will see the two dominating teams, India and Australia, meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday in the battle for the title.

While the Rohit Sharma-led side will eye its third World glory, Pat Cummins and Co. will attempt to win its sixth title.

India is unbeaten in 10 matches in this World Cup. Australia, on the other hand, has won eight out of 10 games.

One of the major reasons behind India and Australia’s successful tournament is the way they have started with both bat and ball. Case in point, Australia’s semifinal, where it reduced South Africa to 18 for two inside the PowerPlay and scored 74 runs while chasing.

After the loss, South African coach Rob Walter agreed that it was the first 10 overs that separated the two teams.

However, Australia’s bowlers haven’t been as clinical as the Indian bowlers in the first 10 overs. They have picked 13 wickets in this phase in 10 matches so far at an average of 36.54 and a strike rate of 46.15 - fifth-best amongst the 10 participating teams. India, on the other hand, has taken 21 wickets, the second-most after South Africa’s 23, at an average of 20.67 and a strike rate of 28.57.

While India has an economy 4.34, Australia has conceded 4.75 runs per over in the PowerPlay.

Match No. India bowling in PP Australia bowling in PP
1 43/1 vs Australia, Chennai 27/3 vs India, Chennai
2 48/1 vs Afghanistan, Delhi 53/0 vs South Africa, Lucknow
3 49/1 vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad 51/0 vs Sri Lanka, Lucknow
4 63/0 vs Bangladesh, Pune 59/0 vs Pakistan, Bengaluru
5 34/2 vs New Zealand, Dharamsala 48/3 vs Netherlands, Delhi
6 40/4 vs England, Lucknow 73/2 vs New Zealand, Dharamsala
7 14/6 vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai 38/2 vs England, Ahmedabad
8 35/3 vs South Africa, Kolkata 46/1 vs Afghanistan, Mumbai
9 62/1 vs Netherlands, Bengaluru 62/0 vs Bangladesh, Pune
10 46/2 vs New Zealand, Mumbai 18/2 vs South Africa, Kolkata

For India, Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker during this phase - eight scalps at an average of 6.62, an economy of 4.82, and has struck every eighth delivery.

But it is Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah who have opened the bowling for India in all games and put the pressure early on.

Siraj has struck seven times in 10 innings at an average of 24.29, a strike rate of 31.71 and has conceded 4.59 runs per over. Although Bumrah has taken just five wickets, he has been the most economical bowler, not only for India but amongst all teams, with an economy of 3.14.

He’s the only bowler to have bowled 200 dot balls in the PowerPlay in this edition; Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, with 188, is second.

Hazlewood has led the PowerPlay bowling for the Aussies - picking seven wickets at an average of 24, striking every 36th delivery and conceding less than four runs an over.

Starc, on the other hand, has five scalps and has conceded 4.97 runs per over. Cummins has bowled just 15 overs in this phase without picking a wicket.

Powerful batting

The two teams have been aggressive with the bat in the first 10 overs. India has scored 654 runs - most amongst all teams - at an average of 65.40 and a strike rate of 109. Australia is the second-best with 620 runs, striking at 103 and averaging 38.75 per wicket.

Match No. India batting in PP Australia batting in PP
1 27/3 vs Australia, Chennai 43/1 vs India, Chennai
2 94/0 vs Afghanistan, Delhi 50/3 vs South Africa, Lucknow
3 79/2 vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad 64/2 vs Sri Lanka, Lucknow
4 63/0 vs Bangladesh, Pune 82/0 vs Pakistan, Bengaluru
5 63/0 vs New Zealand, Dharamsala 66/1 vs Netherlands, Delhi
6 35/2 vs England, Lucknow 118/0 vs New Zealand, Dharamsala
7 60/1 vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai 48/2 vs England, Ahmedabad
8 91/1 vs South Africa, Kolkata 52/4 vs Afghanistan, Mumbai
9 91/0 vs Netherlands, Bengaluru 58/1 vs Bangladesh, Pune
10 84/1 vs New Zealand, Mumbai 74/2 vs South Africa, Kolkata

It isn’t a surprise that Rohit Sharma and David Warner are the leading run-getters in the PowerPlay in this edition. Rohit has scored 354 runs in the first 10 at a strike rate of over 133 and an average of 88.50, while Warner has scored 254 while striking at 107.66 and averaging 50.60.

Opener Shubman Gill (197 runs), Mitchell Marsh (150), and Travis Head (109) have struck at over 100 inside the PowerPlay.

Going into the final, it won’t be surprising to see Rohit stepping out to Starc or Warner going for the pickup shot early in the innings.

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
