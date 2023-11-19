MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS: Rahul breaks Dravid’s record for most wicketkeeper dismissals in single World Cup edition by Indian

Rahul bagged his 17th dismissal of the 2023 World Cup by taking the catch of Mitchell Marsh off Jasprit Bumrah during the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 19:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India wicketkeeper KL Rahul in action.
FILE PHOTO: India wicketkeeper KL Rahul in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India wicketkeeper KL Rahul in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

KL Rahul broke current India head coach Rahul Dravid’s record for effecting the most number of dismissals in a single edition of the ODI World Cup by an Indian.

Rahul bagged his 17th dismissal of the 2023 World Cup by taking the catch of Mitchell Marsh off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah during the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has taken 16 catches and effected on stumping in the ongoing World Cup, bettering Dravid’s 15 catches and one stumping during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

Rahul also scored a 107-ball 66 in the final on Sunday, helping India recover from a precarious 81 for three.

Most wicketkeeper dismissals in single ODI World Cup for Indians

Player Matches Dismissals Catches Stumpings Year
KL Rahul 11 17 16 1 2023
Rahul Dravid 11 16 15 1 2003
MS Dhoni 8 15 15 0 2015
Syed Kirmani 8 14 12 2 1983
Kiran More 6 11 6 5 1987

