IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup: Chennai metro to run till midnight; free return for India vs Australia ticket-holders

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), announced an extension in its metro timings, keeping India’s ODI World Cup match against Australia in mind, on Sunday.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 09:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai will have a change in metro timings because of the World Cup match between India and Australia.
Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the body which runs the metro in the city, announced an extension in its metro timings, keeping India’s ODI World Cup match against Australia in mind, on Sunday.

“Extension of metro train service till 12:00 am tomorrow in view of World Cup cricket match between India and Australia. Valid match ticket holders can avail a free metro ride only for their return journey from Government Estate Metro Station,” it said in a statement.

More to follow.

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

