IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup: Chennai metro to run till midnight; free return for India vs Australia ticket-holders

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the body which runs the metro in the city, announced an extension in its metro timings, keeping India’s ODI World Cup match against Australia in mind, on Sunday.

“Extension of metro train service till 12:00 am tomorrow in view of World Cup cricket match between India and Australia. Valid match ticket holders can avail a free metro ride only for their return journey from Government Estate Metro Station,” it said in a statement.

