Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the body which runs the metro in the city, announced an extension in its metro timings, keeping India’s ODI World Cup match against Australia in mind, on Sunday.
“Extension of metro train service till 12:00 am tomorrow in view of World Cup cricket match between India and Australia. Valid match ticket holders can avail a free metro ride only for their return journey from Government Estate Metro Station,” it said in a statement.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup: Chennai metro to run till midnight; free return for India vs Australia ticket-holders
- Wayne Rooney steps down as DC United head coach after clubs misses play-off spot in MLS
- Three-time F1 champion Verstappen the most competitive ever: Red Bull boss
- Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 8 - LIVE - India has its best-ever performance, China tops list
- Verstappen after winning Formula One Championship 2023: Third title is the best
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE