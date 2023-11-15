IND vs NZ: Ravindra equals Williamson’s record for most runs by New Zealand batter in single edition of ODI World Cup

Rachin Ravindra equalled Kane Williamson for accumulating the most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup by a New Zealand batter during the semifinal match against India on Wednesday.

Ravindra went level with Williamson’s 2019 World Cup tally of 578 runs. The left-hander is only the third Kiwi batter to score more than 500 runs in an edition of the World Cup.

Martin Guptill, who scored 547 runs in nine matches in the 2015 World Cup, was the first to reach the milestone.

Ravindra needed just one run to go past Williamson’s record but nicked behind to KL Rahul off Mohammed Shami in the eighth over of New Zealand’s run-chase and had to walk back for 13 runs off 22 balls.