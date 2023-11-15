MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ: Ravindra equals Williamson’s record for most runs by New Zealand batter in single edition of ODI World Cup

Ravindra went level with Williamson’s 2019 World Cup tally of 578 runs. The left-hander is only the third Kiwi batter to score more than 500 runs in an edition of the World Cup.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 19:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra in action.
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rachin Ravindra equalled Kane Williamson for accumulating the most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup by a New Zealand batter during the semifinal match against India on Wednesday.

Ravindra went level with Williamson’s 2019 World Cup tally of 578 runs. The left-hander is only the third Kiwi batter to score more than 500 runs in an edition of the World Cup.

Martin Guptill, who scored 547 runs in nine matches in the 2015 World Cup, was the first to reach the milestone.

Ravindra needed just one run to go past Williamson’s record but nicked behind to KL Rahul off Mohammed Shami in the eighth over of New Zealand’s run-chase and had to walk back for 13 runs off 22 balls.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Kane Williamson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ: Ravindra equals Williamson’s record for most runs by New Zealand batter in single edition of ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Shami strikes in PowerPlay, removes New Zealand openers
    Team Sportstar
  3. Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain in all three formats
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 15
    Team Sportstar
  5. What are the highest successful ODI chases at Wankhede stadium?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs NZ: Ravindra equals Williamson’s record for most runs by New Zealand batter in single edition of ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. What are the highest successful ODI chases at Wankhede stadium?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Beckham, Sachin witness a Kohli masterclass at star-studded Wankhede 
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Virat Kohli takes a bow in front of idol Sachin Tendulkar at Wankhede after 50th ODI century
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. India records highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total during IND vs NZ semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ: Ravindra equals Williamson’s record for most runs by New Zealand batter in single edition of ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Shami strikes in PowerPlay, removes New Zealand openers
    Team Sportstar
  3. Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain in all three formats
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 15
    Team Sportstar
  5. What are the highest successful ODI chases at Wankhede stadium?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment