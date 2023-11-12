MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NED: India becomes first team to register five 50+ scores in an innings in World Cups

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul notched half centuries which helped India break the record.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 17:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during their match against the Netherlands.
India’s Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during their match against the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during their match against the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

India became the first team to have five of its batters score fifty runs or more in an innings in a World Cup match during its game against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (61), Shubman Gill (51), Virat Kohli (51), Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul notched half centuries which helped India break the record.

Australia, in 1975, had four of its batters - Rick McCosker, Greg Chappel, Alan Turner and Doug Walters - hit fifty runs or more against Sri Lanka at the Oval.

India’s previous best was also four half centuries, during the 1987 World Cup, where Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Navjot Sindhu and Dilip Vengsarkar crossed 50 runs.

India also became the third team to the feat. Pakistan had managed it against Zimbabwe in 2008, while Australia recorded it twice against India - in 2013 and 2020.

ICC World Cup 2023

