ICC World Cup 2023: What is India’s win percentage against each team?

India will begin its quest for a third ODI World Cup title when it opens its campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

India, which first became a champion in 1983, last won the title in 2011 but wasn’t able to repeat the feat in the next two editions - 2015 and 2019 - and got knocked out in the semifinals on both occasions.

India has been participating in the World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 1975 and has an overall win percentage of 63.09 percent with 53 wins in 84 matches, including one no result and a tie.

In all the editions combined, India has beaten Zimbabwe the most number times - eight - in nine matches and has lost only once, and has a win percentage of 88.89.

However, India has the poorest record playing against Australia in World Cups, winning only four out of 12 matches with a win percentage of 33.33.

Here is India’s win percentage against each team across all editions of the World Cup so far: