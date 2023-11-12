India’s highest PowerPlay scores in World Cup 2023

India registered its joint second-highest PowerPlay score in ODI World Cups during its CWC 2023 match against the Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru on Sunday.
This was also India’s joint-third-highest score in the PowerPlay in all ODIs. India’s best PowerPlay score while batting in the ODI World Cup came against Afghanistan in Delhi earlier in this tournament, while its best score in the first 10 overs of an ODI was 97 for two against Sri Lanka at Hobart in 2012.
India scored 91 for no loss in the first 10 overs — with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill taking on the Dutch bowlers freely. While Gill scored 49 off 29 and was the aggressor in the partnership, Rohit took his time to amass 37-ball 44 in the batting PowerPlay.
Interestingly, India’s top five biggest PowerPlay totals at the World Cup have all come at home. While two of them came in 2011 - the last time India hosted the World Cup - three scores in the top five have been registered in the ongoing edition.
