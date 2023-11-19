India in ICC ODI World Cup Final: Full list of results, stats before IND vs AUS CWC23 match

India’s third ODI World Cup title is just one win away with Australia waiting in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Men in Blue’s two titles came in 1983 and 2011 under the charge of Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, respectively. India also made it to the final in 2003 but fell against Ricky Ponting’s mighty Australia.

India in ICC ODI World Cup Final Played: 3 Won: 2 Lost: 1 Last Result: India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets (2011)

India in ICC ODI World Cup Final - Results 1983: Beat West Indies by 43 runs (Lord’s) 2003: Lost to Australia by 125 runs (Johannesburg) 2011: Beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets (Mumbai)

Most runs for India in ICC ODI World Cup Final

Player Editions Matches Runs Average HS Gautam Gambhir 2011 1 97 97.00 97 MS Dhoni 2011 1 91 - 91* Virender Sehwag 2003, 2011 2 82 41.00 82

Most wickets for India in ICC ODI World Cup Final