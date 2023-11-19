India in ICC ODI World Cup Final: Full list of results, stats before IND vs AUS CWC23 match

India’s third ODI World Cup title is just one win away with Australia waiting in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
CHECK | Australia’s record in ICC ODI World Cup Finals
The Men in Blue’s two titles came in 1983 and 2011 under the charge of Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, respectively. India also made it to the final in 2003 but fell against Ricky Ponting’s mighty Australia.
India in ICC ODI World Cup Final
India in ICC ODI World Cup Final - Results
Most runs for India in ICC ODI World Cup Final
|Player
|Editions
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|HS
|Gautam Gambhir
|2011
|1
|97
|97.00
|97
|MS Dhoni
|2011
|1
|91
|-
|91*
|Virender Sehwag
|2003, 2011
|2
|82
|41.00
|82
Most wickets for India in ICC ODI World Cup Final
|Player
|Editions
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Best
|Mohinder Amarnath
|1983
|1
|3
|4.00
|1.71
|3/12
|Harbhajan Singh
|2003, 2011
|2
|3
|33.00
|5.50
|2/49
|Madan Lal
|1983
|1
|3
|10.33
|2.58
|3/31
