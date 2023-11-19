MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India in ICC ODI World Cup Final: Full list of results, stats before IND vs AUS CWC23 match

IND vs AUS: Here is India’s record in the finals of the 50-over World Cup before its match against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 07:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian cricketers celebrate after beating Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 final.
Indian cricketers celebrate after beating Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 final. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian cricketers celebrate after beating Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 final. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

India’s third ODI World Cup title is just one win away with Australia waiting in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

CHECK | Australia’s record in ICC ODI World Cup Finals

The Men in Blue’s two titles came in 1983 and 2011 under the charge of Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, respectively. India also made it to the final in 2003 but fell against Ricky Ponting’s mighty Australia.

India in ICC ODI World Cup Final
Played: 3
Won: 2
Lost: 1
Last Result: India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets (2011)
India in ICC ODI World Cup Final - Results
1983: Beat West Indies by 43 runs (Lord’s)
2003: Lost to Australia by 125 runs (Johannesburg)
2011: Beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets (Mumbai)

Most runs for India in ICC ODI World Cup Final

Player Editions Matches Runs Average HS
Gautam Gambhir 2011 1 97 97.00 97
MS Dhoni 2011 1 91 - 91*
Virender Sehwag 2003, 2011 2 82 41.00 82

Most wickets for India in ICC ODI World Cup Final

Player Editions Matches Wickets Average Economy Best
Mohinder Amarnath 1983 1 3 4.00 1.71 3/12
Harbhajan Singh 2003, 2011 2 3 33.00 5.50 2/49
Madan Lal 1983 1 3 10.33 2.58 3/31

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India in ICC ODI World Cup Final: Full list of results, stats before IND vs AUS CWC23 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final: Full list of results, stats before IND vs AUS CWC23 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Which artists are performing in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 final: What happens if match is abandoned? Reserve Day rules explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 fans file class-action lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, World Cup 2023 Final: When and where to watch India vs Australia today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Which artists are performing in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India in ICC ODI World Cup Final: Full list of results, stats before IND vs AUS CWC23 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final: Full list of results, stats before IND vs AUS CWC23 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India in ICC ODI World Cup Final: Full list of results, stats before IND vs AUS CWC23 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia in ICC ODI World Cup Final: Full list of results, stats before IND vs AUS CWC23 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Which artists are performing in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 final: What happens if match is abandoned? Reserve Day rules explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 fans file class-action lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment