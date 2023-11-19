MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets

IND vs AUS, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the India vs Australia final match on Sunday.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 07:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

India will face Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE BLOG: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Live

While India is looking to win its third World Cup, Australia, in its eighth final, will eye for its sixth title.

Here is head-to-head record between India and Australia in the ODIs:

IND vs AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 150
India won: 57
Australia won: 83
No result: 10
Last result: India won by six wickets (2023)
Last five results: IND won - 3; AUS won - 2
IND vs AUS - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (India) - 399/5 in 2023 in Indore
Lowest score (India) - 63/10 in 1981 in Sydney
Highest score (Australia) - 389/4 in 2020 in Sydney
Lowest score (Australia) - 101/10 in 1991 in Perth
Highest individual score (India) - Rohit Sharma 209 in 2013 in Bengaluru
Highest individual score (Australia) - George Bailey 156 in 2013 in Nagpur
Best bowling figures (India) - Murali Kartik 6/27 in 2007 in Wankhede
Best bowling figures (Australia) - Ken MacLeay 6/39 in 1983 in Nottingham

MOST RUNS IN IND vs AUS ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 71 3077 44.59 84.71 175
Rohit Sharma (IND) 44 2332 58.30 95.30 209
Virat Kohli (IND) 48 2313 53.79 94.21 123

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs AUS ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Brett Lee (AUS) 32 55 4.49 21.00 5/27
Kapil Dev (IND) 41 45 3.67 27.68 5/43
Mitchell Johnson (AUS) 27 43 5.08 26.06 5/26

