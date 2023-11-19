IND vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets

India will face Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

While India is looking to win its third World Cup, Australia, in its eighth final, will eye for its sixth title.

Here is head-to-head record between India and Australia in the ODIs:

IND vs AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 150 India won: 57 Australia won: 83 No result: 10 Last result: India won by six wickets (2023) Last five results: IND won - 3; AUS won - 2

IND vs AUS - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (India) - 399/5 in 2023 in Indore Lowest score (India) - 63/10 in 1981 in Sydney Highest score (Australia) - 389/4 in 2020 in Sydney Lowest score (Australia) - 101/10 in 1991 in Perth Highest individual score (India) - Rohit Sharma 209 in 2013 in Bengaluru Highest individual score (Australia) - George Bailey 156 in 2013 in Nagpur Best bowling figures (India) - Murali Kartik 6/27 in 2007 in Wankhede Best bowling figures (Australia) - Ken MacLeay 6/39 in 1983 in Nottingham

MOST RUNS IN IND vs AUS ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 71 3077 44.59 84.71 175 Rohit Sharma (IND) 44 2332 58.30 95.30 209 Virat Kohli (IND) 48 2313 53.79 94.21 123

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs AUS ODIS