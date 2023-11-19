India will face Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
FOLLOW LIVE BLOG: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Live
While India is looking to win its third World Cup, Australia, in its eighth final, will eye for its sixth title.
Here is head-to-head record between India and Australia in the ODIs:
IND vs AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 150
India won: 57
Australia won: 83
No result: 10
Last result: India won by six wickets (2023)
Last five results: IND won - 3; AUS won - 2
IND vs AUS - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (India) - 399/5 in 2023 in Indore
Lowest score (India) - 63/10 in 1981 in Sydney
Highest score (Australia) - 389/4 in 2020 in Sydney
Lowest score (Australia) - 101/10 in 1991 in Perth
Highest individual score (India) - Rohit Sharma 209 in 2013 in Bengaluru
Highest individual score (Australia) - George Bailey 156 in 2013 in Nagpur
Best bowling figures (India) - Murali Kartik 6/27 in 2007 in Wankhede
Best bowling figures (Australia) - Ken MacLeay 6/39 in 1983 in Nottingham
MOST RUNS IN IND vs AUS ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|71
|3077
|44.59
|84.71
|175
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|44
|2332
|58.30
|95.30
|209
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|48
|2313
|53.79
|94.21
|123
MOST WICKETS IN IND vs AUS ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Brett Lee (AUS)
|32
|55
|4.49
|21.00
|5/27
|Kapil Dev (IND)
|41
|45
|3.67
|27.68
|5/43
|Mitchell Johnson (AUS)
|27
|43
|5.08
|26.06
|5/26
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Australia WC results and records
- IND vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets
- India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Which artists are performing in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?
- IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, World Cup 2023 Final: When and where to watch India vs Australia today?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE