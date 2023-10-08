IND vs AUS head-to-head record in Chennai: India vs Australia results at Chepauk before ICC World Cup 2023 match

India and Australia will open their World Cup 2023 campaigns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
The two teams faced off at the same venue earlier this year during Australia’s tour of India for a three-match One-Day International series. Australia won the toss and opted to bat but was bundled out for 269 in 49 overs.
Adam Zampa, however, scalped four wickets to take his team to a 21-run victory. This was only the third meeting between the teams at the venue in the 50-over format.
In the other two matches, in 1987 and 2017, Australiia won the first game by 1 run while India prevailed in the second by 26 runs.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN CHENNAI IN ODIs
Played: 3 | Australia: 2 | India: 1
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA IN CHENNAI - RESULTS
India vs Australia - 1987: Australia won by 1 run
Australia - 270/6 (50 overs)
India - 269 (49.5 overs)
India vs Australia - 2017: India won by 27 runs (DLS Method)
India 281/7 (50 overs)
Australia - 137/9 (21 overs)
India vs Australia - 2023: Australia won by 21 runs
Australia - 269 (49 overs)
India - 248 (49.1 overs)
