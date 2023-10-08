MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS head-to-head record in Chennai: India vs Australia results at Chepauk before ICC World Cup 2023 match

IND vs AUS, ICC ODI WORLD CUP 2023: Here is the head-to-head record between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram, Chepauk before their match at the same venue on Sunday.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 10:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot against Australia during the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot against Australia during the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot against Australia during the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

India and Australia will open their World Cup 2023 campaigns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The two teams faced off at the same venue earlier this year during Australia’s tour of India for a three-match One-Day International series. Australia won the toss and opted to bat but was bundled out for 269 in 49 overs.

Adam Zampa, however, scalped four wickets to take his team to a 21-run victory. This was only the third meeting between the teams at the venue in the 50-over format.

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE

ALSO READ
IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Australia WC results and records from 1983 to 2019

In the other two matches, in 1987 and 2017, Australiia won the first game by 1 run while India prevailed in the second by 26 runs.

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN CHENNAI IN ODIs

Played: 3 | Australia: 2 | India: 1

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA IN CHENNAI - RESULTS

India vs Australia - 1987: Australia won by 1 run
Australia - 270/6 (50 overs)
Geoff Marsh - 110 (141), David Boon 49 (68); Manoj Prabhakar - 2/47
India - 269 (49.5 overs)
Kris Srikanth - 70 (83), Navjot Sidhu 73 (79); Craig McDermott - 4/56
India vs Australia - 2017: India won by 27 runs (DLS Method)
India 281/7 (50 overs)
Hardik Pandya 83 (66), MS Dhoni 79 (88); Nathan Coulter-Nile - 3/44
Australia - 137/9 (21 overs)
Glenn Maxwell 39 (18), James Faulkner 32 (25); Yuzvendra Chahal - 3/30
India vs Australia - 2023: Australia won by 21 runs
Australia - 269 (49 overs)
Mitchell Marsh 47 (47), Alex Carey 38 (46); Hardik Pandya - 3/44
India - 248 (49.1 overs)
Virat Kohli 54 (72), Hardik Pandya 40 (40); Adam Zampa - 4/45

