IND vs AUS head-to-head record in Chennai: India vs Australia results at Chepauk before ICC World Cup 2023 match

India and Australia will open their World Cup 2023 campaigns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The two teams faced off at the same venue earlier this year during Australia’s tour of India for a three-match One-Day International series. Australia won the toss and opted to bat but was bundled out for 269 in 49 overs.

Adam Zampa, however, scalped four wickets to take his team to a 21-run victory. This was only the third meeting between the teams at the venue in the 50-over format.

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE

In the other two matches, in 1987 and 2017, Australiia won the first game by 1 run while India prevailed in the second by 26 runs.

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN CHENNAI IN ODIs

Played: 3 | Australia: 2 | India: 1

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA IN CHENNAI - RESULTS