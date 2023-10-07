World Cup 2023: Maxwell to shoulder spin duties, says Cummins as Australia sweats on Stoinis’ fitness ahead of India clash

Australia pins its hopes on all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to deliver with the ball as the side struggles to shore up its spin resources with only Adam Zampa as the lead spinner.

On tracks where there will be assistance to spinners, especially in Chennai when Australia takes on India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, skipper Pat Cummins has elevated Maxwell’s position as one of the frontline spinners.

Maxwell, who bagged his best ODI figures of 4/40 against India in his comeback match after an injury last month, will be expected to bowl his full quota of overs in Australia’s outings in the World Cup.

“In the 2015 World Cup, he was the sole spinner in basically every single match, I think other than one, so I am really happy with how he is going. So, we have got 20 overs of spin out there if we need it,” Cummins, who will be leading for the first time in a World Cup, said in the pre-match press conference.

Apart from Maxwell, Australia boasts of three more all-rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green - who, as the captain said, will be chipping in “when they need to”.

However, there is a question mark over availability of Stoinis, who is recovering from a hamstring injury since the recent Mohali ODI, and will be present in Australia’s optional training session in the evening before the call on his Sunday’s inclusion is taken.

“Stoinis is still touch and go. He’s going to have a run out this afternoon, but probably up against it, he’s got to jump through a few hoops. We’ll see,” the captain said.

“Chilled out guys”

The Cummins-led side has a lot of mellowed down characters, contrary to the image the past Australian teams held, and the captain is proud of the way his troops have similar personalities on and off the field.

“It’s more a reflection of who we are as people. In any team you’ve got different characters. Most of our guys are pretty chilled out.”

However, the 30-year-old did warn that the World Cup might puff up a few chests and he wouldn’t mind that.

“It is a World Cup. I think you’re going to see some boys get fired up at different times. We’re all passionate and ridiculously competitive,” he said.

Heading into Sunday’s clash, Cummins said that he is excited about the next couple of months and that his team is on a journey to make them special.