India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match today?

IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match today?

Published : Oct 14, 2023 07:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.
India faces Pakistan in its third ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup preview: Rohit Sharma’s men to eye 8-0 at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will IND vs PAK World Cup match be played?

The India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, October 11.

What time will IND vs PAK World Cup match begin?

The India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will IND vs PAK World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs PAK World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs PAK World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur.
PAKISTAN
Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India vs Pakistan

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

