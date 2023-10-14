India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match today?

India faces Pakistan in its third ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will IND vs PAK World Cup match be played?

The India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, October 11.

What time will IND vs PAK World Cup match begin?

The India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will IND vs PAK World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs PAK World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs PAK World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.