India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, World Cup 2023: IND vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India and South Africa will take on each other in a in the top of the table clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

India will aim to continue its winning streak while South Africa eyes the top spot in the points table. While India stands on top with seven wins in as many games, Proteas are second with 12 points in seven matches.

Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for India vs South Africa.

INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED LINEUPS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

SOUTH AFRICA: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Rassie van der Dussen All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami (c), Keshav Maharaj Team composition: IND 6-5 SA | Credits left: 4.5

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams