India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, World Cup 2023: IND vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs SA Prediction, World Cup 2023: Get all the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI and squads for the WC match between India and South Africa.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 07:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against South Africa.
India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

India's Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

India and South Africa will take on each other in a in the top of the table clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

India will aim to continue its winning streak while South Africa eyes the top spot in the points table. While India stands on top with seven wins in as many games, Proteas are second with 12 points in seven matches.

Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for India vs South Africa.

INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED LINEUPS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

SOUTH AFRICA: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Rassie van der Dussen
All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami (c), Keshav Maharaj
Team composition: IND 6-5 SA | Credits left: 4.5

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
