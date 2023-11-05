IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: India ODI record at Eden Gardens, WC stats, record against South Africa, batting and bowling stats

India will take on South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

After winning their first seven games of the tournament, the Men in Blue will be keen to continue their winning momentum, while the Proteas will look to beat India and move to the top of the table.

Here all all the stats and records about India’s performances at the Eden Gardens ahead India vs South Africa.

India record at Eden Gardens in ODIs Matches played: 22 India wins: 13 Opponent wins: 8 No Result - 1 India highest score: 404/5 in 50 overs (vs Sri Lanka 2014) Opponent highest score: 321/8 in 50 overs (England in 2017)

India ODI World Cup record at Eden Gardens Matches played: 1 Opponent wins: 1 India lost the 1996 semifinal (by forfeit) to Sri Lanka

IND record vs SA in ODIs at Eden Gardens Matches played: 3 India wins: 2 South Africa wins: 1 Latest Result: South Africa won by 10 wickets (2005)

India is yet to play South Africa in the ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens.