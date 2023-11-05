MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: India ODI record at Eden Gardens, WC stats, record against South Africa, batting and bowling stats

IND vs SL: Here all all the stats and records about India’s performances at the Eden Gardens ahead of the World Cup 2023 clash between India and South Africa.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 13:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma looking at the pitch during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma looking at the pitch during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma looking at the pitch during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

India will take on South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

After winning their first seven games of the tournament, the Men in Blue will be keen to continue their winning momentum, while the Proteas will look to beat India and move to the top of the table.

FOLLOW IND VS SA WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE

Here all all the stats and records about India’s performances at the Eden Gardens ahead India vs South Africa.

India record at Eden Gardens in ODIs
Matches played: 22
India wins: 13
Opponent wins: 8
No Result - 1
India highest score: 404/5 in 50 overs (vs Sri Lanka 2014)
Opponent highest score: 321/8 in 50 overs (England in 2017)
India ODI World Cup record at Eden Gardens
Matches played: 1
Opponent wins: 1
India lost the 1996 semifinal (by forfeit) to Sri Lanka
IND record vs SA in ODIs at Eden Gardens
Matches played: 3
India wins: 2
South Africa wins: 1
Latest Result: South Africa won by 10 wickets (2005)

India is yet to play South Africa in the ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens.

India ODI Batting and Bowling stats at Eden Gardens
Most Runs: Sachin Tendulkar - 496
Highest Score: Rohit Sharma - 264 vs in 2014
Most Wickets: Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev- 14
Best bowling figures: Kartik Murali - 6/12 vs West Indies in 1993

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM IST; IND faces SA, eyes eighth win; predicted XI, when, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: India ODI record at Eden Gardens, WC stats, record against South Africa, batting and bowling stats
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs South Africa overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs South Africa, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SA match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, World Cup 2023: IND vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: India ODI record at Eden Gardens, WC stats, record against South Africa, batting and bowling stats
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bangladesh must work on realistic planning for future: Mortaza
    Shayan Acharya
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Selfless Williamson battles pain to keep New Zealand’s semifinal dream alive
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM IST; IND faces SA, eyes eighth win; predicted XI, when, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs South Africa overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM IST; IND faces SA, eyes eighth win; predicted XI, when, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: India ODI record at Eden Gardens, WC stats, record against South Africa, batting and bowling stats
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs South Africa overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs South Africa, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SA match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, World Cup 2023: IND vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment