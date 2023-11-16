South Africa struck eight sixes in the semifinal against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday to take its tally to 99 in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The Proteas had already crossed the previous best of 76 sixes by England in 2019. Australia went past India, which has 88 sixes, to take the second spot in the list of teams with most sixes in the ongoing tournament.

Here is the list of most sixes by a team in the 2023 World Cup: