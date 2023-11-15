Mohammed Shami broke Zaheer Khan’s record of most wickets picked by an Indian in a single edition of the ODI World Cup during India’s semifinal match against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Shami, who took seven for 57 against the Kiwis, has picked 23 wickets in just six games in the ongoing tournament. He went past Zaheer’s record of 21 wickets in the 2011 edition.

The all-time record for most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup is held by Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, who picked 27 wickets in 10 matches in the 2019 edition.

On Wednesday, Shami broke a host of records. He registered the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs and also became the fastest to pick 50 World Cup wickets, doing so in 17 innings to go past Starc, who had reached the milestone in 19 matches.

Shami also became the first bowler to pick four five-wicket hauls in World Cups. He has three fifers - two against New Zealand and one against Sri Lanka - in the ongoing tournament. He is also the first bowler to register three five-wicket hauls in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

Most wickets in a single World Cup edition for India

Mohammed Shami - 23 wickets in 6 matches - 2023

Zaheer Khan - 21 wickets in 9 matches - 2011

Roger Binny - 18 wickets in 8 matches - 1983

Zaheer Khan - 18 wickets in 11 matches - 2003

Umesh Yadav - 18 wickets in 8 matches - 2015

Jasprit Bumrah - 18 wickets in 9 matches - 2019

Jasprit Bumrah - 18 wickets in 10 matches - 2023