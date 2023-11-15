  • Mohammed Shami - 23 wickets in 6 matches - 2023
  • Zaheer Khan - 21 wickets in 9 matches - 2011
  • Roger Binny - 18 wickets in 8 matches - 1983
  • Zaheer Khan - 18 wickets in 11 matches - 2003
  • Umesh Yadav - 18 wickets in 8 matches - 2015
  • Jasprit Bumrah - 18 wickets in 9 matches - 2019
  • Jasprit Bumrah - 18 wickets in 10 matches - 2023