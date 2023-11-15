Mohammed Shami broke Zaheer Khan’s record of most wickets picked by an Indian in a single edition of the ODI World Cup during India’s semifinal match against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Shami, who took seven for 57 against the Kiwis, has picked 23 wickets in just six games in the ongoing tournament. He went past Zaheer’s record of 21 wickets in the 2011 edition.
The all-time record for most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup is held by Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, who picked 27 wickets in 10 matches in the 2019 edition.
On Wednesday, Shami broke a host of records. He registered the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs and also became the fastest to pick 50 World Cup wickets, doing so in 17 innings to go past Starc, who had reached the milestone in 19 matches.
Shami also became the first bowler to pick four five-wicket hauls in World Cups. He has three fifers - two against New Zealand and one against Sri Lanka - in the ongoing tournament. He is also the first bowler to register three five-wicket hauls in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.
Most wickets in a single World Cup edition for India
- Mohammed Shami - 23 wickets in 6 matches - 2023
- Zaheer Khan - 21 wickets in 9 matches - 2011
- Roger Binny - 18 wickets in 8 matches - 1983
- Zaheer Khan - 18 wickets in 11 matches - 2003
- Umesh Yadav - 18 wickets in 8 matches - 2015
- Jasprit Bumrah - 18 wickets in 9 matches - 2019
- Jasprit Bumrah - 18 wickets in 10 matches - 2023
Latest on Sportstar
- Most wickets for India in single edititon of ODI World Cup: Shami breaks Zaheer Khan’s record
- List of best ODI bowling figures for India: Shami goes top with 7/57 vs NZ, overtakes Binny
- Best ODI bowling figures: Shami’s 7/57 in India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semifinal takes him to no. 14 in all-time list
- ICC World Cup 2023 Most Runs: Full list of top run-scorers after IND vs NZ semifinal; Kohli on top, Rohit fifth
- Mohammed Shami records best ODI bowling figures for India with 7/57 against New Zealand
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE