New Zealand vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ s NED predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

New Zealand and the Netherlands will take on each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday in their respective second ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for both teams.

NEW ZEALAND vs NETHERLANDS PREDICTED LINEUPS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman/James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

NETHERLANDS: Vikramjeet Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

NEW ZEALAND VS NETHERLANDS DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicket-Keepers: Devon Conway (C) Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Vikramjit Singh All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Bas de Leede Bowlers: Trent Boult, Paul van Meekeren, Matt Henry, Logan van Beek Team composition: NZ 7-4 NED | Credits left: 15

SQUADS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

NETHERLANDS: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht