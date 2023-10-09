MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ s NED predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

NZ VS NED, Prediction ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI and squads for the WC match between New Zealand and Netherlands.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 08:19 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
New Zealand Rachin Ravindra during a practice session.
New Zealand Rachin Ravindra during a practice session. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand Rachin Ravindra during a practice session. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand and the Netherlands will take on each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday in their respective second ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for both teams.

World Cup 2023: Netherlands faces tough task against New Zealand’s in-form batting order

NEW ZEALAND vs NETHERLANDS PREDICTED LINEUPS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman/James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

NETHERLANDS: Vikramjeet Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

NEW ZEALAND VS NETHERLANDS DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicket-Keepers: Devon Conway (C)
Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Vikramjit Singh
All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Bas de Leede
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Paul van Meekeren, Matt Henry, Logan van Beek
Team composition: NZ 7-4 NED | Credits left: 15
NZ vs NED, World Cup 2023: Williamson continues to be sidelined; Southee, Ferguson in contention

SQUADS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

NETHERLANDS: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht

