New Zealand vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ s NED predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

New Zealand and the Netherlands will take on each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday in their respective second ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match.
Here is a look at the predicted lineups for both teams.
NEW ZEALAND vs NETHERLANDS PREDICTED LINEUPS
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman/James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
NETHERLANDS: Vikramjeet Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
SQUADS
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee
NETHERLANDS: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht
