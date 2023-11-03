New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs PAK match?

New Zealand and Pakistan will face off at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday in a high-stakes clash in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Here is a look at the live streaming info for the match.

When will NZ vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, November 4.

What time will NZ vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 1030 AM IST.

Where can one watch NZ vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of NZ vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.