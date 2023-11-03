MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs PAK match?

NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Get the live streaming and telecast information of the ICC ODI World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 23:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson, with teammates during a practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan.
New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson, with teammates during a practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, with teammates during a practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

New Zealand and Pakistan will face off at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday in a high-stakes clash in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Here is a look at the live streaming info for the match.

When will NZ vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, November 4.

What time will NZ vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 1030 AM IST.

Where can one watch NZ vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of NZ vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Pakistan /

New Zealand /

ICC World Cup

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

